'The Challenge: USA' Cast, Release Date and More Details to Know

The Challenge is officially coming to CBS. Paramount announced in February that there would be a spinoff of MTV's competition series. The show, which is set to air this summer, will feature your favorite contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. What else do you need to know about The Challenge: USA (formerly The Challenge: CBS)? Read on to find out.

Paramount shared that they're looking to majorly expand The Challenge franchise. The series, which initially began as a competition featuring stars from the Real World and Road Rules, first premiered in 1998. Since then, the show has featured competitors from shows all around the world, including CBS properties such as Big Brother and Survivor. After 37 seasons on MTV, the show will finally be going where it hasn't before — CBS.

While Paramount hasn't released too many details on The Challenge: USA just yet, they have shared some information on what viewers can expect from the new series. Read on for everything we know about The Challenge: USA so far.