'Big Brother' Season 23: What We Know So Far

It's almost summertime, which also means that it's almost time for Big Brother! The CBS series is set to come back for another season this summer, although an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed. Considering that there has already been some information revealed about Big Brother 23, read on for everything that you need to know about the upcoming season of the reality competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brother premiered a bit later than usual in 2020. Instead of premiering at the end of June/beginning of July as it typically does, the show premiered in early August as the production needed a bit more time to assure that the cast and crew would be safe while filming the season. Big Brother 22 featured an All-Star cast of returning players such as Janelle Pierzina and Tyler Crispen. But, when it comes to Big Brother 23, you can likely expect to see some new faces in the mix, as the show has been encouraging fans to apply over the past few months.

Fans won't be able to see who will enter the house until the premiere date gets closer. Until then, check out everything that's been released about Big Brother 23 so far.