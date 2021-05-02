'Big Brother' Season 23: What We Know So Far
It's almost summertime, which also means that it's almost time for Big Brother! The CBS series is set to come back for another season this summer, although an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed. Considering that there has already been some information revealed about Big Brother 23, read on for everything that you need to know about the upcoming season of the reality competition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brother premiered a bit later than usual in 2020. Instead of premiering at the end of June/beginning of July as it typically does, the show premiered in early August as the production needed a bit more time to assure that the cast and crew would be safe while filming the season. Big Brother 22 featured an All-Star cast of returning players such as Janelle Pierzina and Tyler Crispen. But, when it comes to Big Brother 23, you can likely expect to see some new faces in the mix, as the show has been encouraging fans to apply over the past few months.
Fans won't be able to see who will enter the house until the premiere date gets closer. Until then, check out everything that's been released about Big Brother 23 so far.
Julie Chen To Return
There's no need for fans to worry about the "Chenbot" come Season 23. Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen will be returning for Big Brother 23. In late October, on the same day that the Big Brother 22 finale aired, Deadline reported that Chen signed a contract in order to continue hosting the reality show for another season. Her previous contract was only through the Big Brother 22 season. It's not really surprising to see that Chen will be back for Big Brother 23. After all, what's a Big Brother season without her?prevnext
Back To Those Summer Vibes
As for when exactly you can expect Big Brother 23 to premiere, it's anyone's guess at this point. But, Mitch Graham, the SVP of Alternative Programming for CBS Entertainment, did say that the competition show will return at the top of the summer as usual. He said, per Deadline, “At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances. It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”
Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.