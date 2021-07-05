'Big Brother' 2021: Shark Kitchen First Look Shows off Massive Sculpture (Exclusive)

✖

The houseguests are almost ready to move into the Big Brother house. As always, the newest group of houseguests will be moving into a newly-redecorated home upon premiere night. In advance of the premiere, which will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, fans can get an exclusive look at the kitchen area where the houseguests will be spending much of their time over the next few months.

The theme of this year's Big Brother house is Beach Club. The kitchen area of the house encompasses that vibe in spades. Houseguests will want to be careful about "getting blood on their hands" as their dining area is called the "Shark Kitchen" this year.

(Photo: CBS/Big Brother)

(Photo: CBS/Big Brother)

This year's Big Brother house isn't just bringing those beach vibes. The house is "part seaside cabana, part Monte Carlo and ALL about making big moves in order to get ahead." When they enter the Big Brother Beach Club, they will get to see three unique, neon-glowing LED signs, including one that aptly reads, "No Risk, No Reward."

As for the kitchen specifically, they made sure to incorporate both the ocean and casino themes. The typical lazy Susan that sits in the middle of the kitchen's large dining room table is now a roulette wheel. On the wall surrounding the table, there are 3D cultural bubbles that bring an extra dose of personality to the room. The kitchen walls feature 12-foot-wide shark illustrations. But, the largest one of them all is a giant 14-foot long white construction paper shark sculpture over the sink that is as impressive as it is intimidating.

(Photo: CBS/Big Brother)

(Photo: CBS/Big Brother)

If you want to see what the rest of the house looks like, be sure to stay tuned to Big Brother's social media pages. Of course, viewers will be getting a major look at the houseguests' new digs during the premiere, which will air on Wednesday night. During the premiere, 16 houseguests will move into the house for the first time. Unlike last season, which brought back returning players for the second All-Star season, 16 new houseguests will be moving into the house.

On Thursday, the network shared that 16 new faces will be vying for their chance at winning the $500,000 grand prize. To see how all of these new faces interact with one another, be sure to tune in to the Big Brother 23 premiere as it's sure to be a good one. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.