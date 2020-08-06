'Big Brother' Fans Weigh in on Season 22's All-Star Cast

Big Brother revealed its cast for its 22nd season on Wednesday night, and it is star-studded. Some of Big Brother's greatest players are back, including some previous winners. All 16 cast members were kept secret until the premiere, so Twitter reactions were ripe come showtime.

This year's cast consists of: Nicole Franzel ( Season 18), Daniele Donato (8 and 13), Da'Vonne Rogers (17 and 18), Christmas Abbott (19), Tyler Crispin (20), Ian Terry (14), Kevin Campbell (11), Enzo Palumbo (12), Janelle Pierzina (6, 7 and 14), Bayleigh Dayton (20), Nicole Anthony (21), Keesha Smith (10), Kaysar Ridha (6 and 7), Cody Calafiore (16), Memphis Garrett (10) and David Alexander (21). With all this star-power from a wide range of seasons, fans had lots of observations. Scroll through to see what Big Brother fans are saying.