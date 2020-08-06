'Big Brother' Fans Weigh in on Season 22's All-Star Cast
Big Brother revealed its cast for its 22nd season on Wednesday night, and it is star-studded. Some of Big Brother's greatest players are back, including some previous winners. All 16 cast members were kept secret until the premiere, so Twitter reactions were ripe come showtime.
This year's cast consists of: Nicole Franzel ( Season 18), Daniele Donato (8 and 13), Da'Vonne Rogers (17 and 18), Christmas Abbott (19), Tyler Crispin (20), Ian Terry (14), Kevin Campbell (11), Enzo Palumbo (12), Janelle Pierzina (6, 7 and 14), Bayleigh Dayton (20), Nicole Anthony (21), Keesha Smith (10), Kaysar Ridha (6 and 7), Cody Calafiore (16), Memphis Garrett (10) and David Alexander (21). With all this star-power from a wide range of seasons, fans had lots of observations. Scroll through to see what Big Brother fans are saying.
bayleigh and tyler seeing each other again #bb22 pic.twitter.com/6yRreGGFXO— Kanna (@Kanna4BB) August 6, 2020
Its official !! Davonne & Keesha are gonna work together #bb22 #BBAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/5hS8KeePT6— EARTHDOGBB #bb22 (@EARTHDOGBB) August 6, 2020
Janelle & Kaysar reunited. 2020 really needed this #BB22 #BB6 pic.twitter.com/k9yZNij4vx— Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) August 6, 2020
Keesha and Janelle? My Final 2? My old-school BB fan self says Yes! #BB22 pic.twitter.com/ujDTvuK10n— DryedMangoez (@dryedmangoez) August 6, 2020
I'm not upset about David being on this cast because imagine how people like Jack and Jackson feel knowing that the first boot of their season was brought back for an All Stars season but not them. #BB22 pic.twitter.com/IUl9RGDD2N— Jordan Woodson #BB22 (@jordanjwoodson) August 5, 2020
thinking about my final 6 #bb22 pic.twitter.com/TIJtNZowiR— Henry 🐝 #henrius (@henriusbb23) August 6, 2020
Tyler seeing Bayleigh and remembering their massive fight #BB22 pic.twitter.com/zurOCc6es3— Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) August 6, 2020
SHE IS A BAD BITCH #BB22 pic.twitter.com/P3yvPHX9kQ— lia #bb22 (@bbbitterhouse) August 6, 2020