'Big Brother' Players Under Fire for Allegedly Forming Pre-Game Alliances

Big Brother 22 — the second All-Stars season — kicked off on Wednesday night. Of course, it wouldn't be a season of Big Brother without a bit of drama. As it turns out, the drama this season actually ties back to some alleged pre-gaming that happened before the game even started.

In the days and weeks before Big Brother 22 premiered, rumors circled on social media about a supposed group chat that players were involved in. The rumors suggested that the cast members were strategizing and aligning before the season even began. Once the season premiered, and the live feeds that depict the houseguests 24/7 began, viewers wondered whether there was any truth to the rumors especially since contestants such as Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Memphis Garrett, and others already appeared to have strong bonds just days into the season. Josh Martinez, who won Big Brother 19 and was rumored to be on Season 22, even opened up on Twitter about some of the pre-gaming that he did with several of the contestants that are on the season such as Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott, and Da'Vonne Rogers. (Since this is an All-Stars season, many of the contestants on the show have met one another and even competed against each other during a prior season, meaning that established relationships between contestants are to be expected.)

While there do not appear to be any express rules against pre-gaming, fans are not pleased to hear that alliances may have been formed before the season even began. These rumors have already drawn plenty of ire from both fans and former contestants alike, with some saying that pre-gaming ruins the integrity of the game.