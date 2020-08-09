'Big Brother' Players Under Fire for Allegedly Forming Pre-Game Alliances
Big Brother 22 — the second All-Stars season — kicked off on Wednesday night. Of course, it wouldn't be a season of Big Brother without a bit of drama. As it turns out, the drama this season actually ties back to some alleged pre-gaming that happened before the game even started.
In the days and weeks before Big Brother 22 premiered, rumors circled on social media about a supposed group chat that players were involved in. The rumors suggested that the cast members were strategizing and aligning before the season even began. Once the season premiered, and the live feeds that depict the houseguests 24/7 began, viewers wondered whether there was any truth to the rumors especially since contestants such as Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Memphis Garrett, and others already appeared to have strong bonds just days into the season. Josh Martinez, who won Big Brother 19 and was rumored to be on Season 22, even opened up on Twitter about some of the pre-gaming that he did with several of the contestants that are on the season such as Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott, and Da'Vonne Rogers. (Since this is an All-Stars season, many of the contestants on the show have met one another and even competed against each other during a prior season, meaning that established relationships between contestants are to be expected.)
While there do not appear to be any express rules against pre-gaming, fans are not pleased to hear that alliances may have been formed before the season even began. These rumors have already drawn plenty of ire from both fans and former contestants alike, with some saying that pre-gaming ruins the integrity of the game.
A Message From Tiffany Ruosso ('Big Brother 18')
I’m just going to say it this pregame shit ruins the integrity of the game. Just like there was before BB18- found out later returnees knew I was coming in & they thought I’d be the next Vanessa hence the target on my back-initiated by the same guy doing it this time! (DL) #bb22— Tiffany Rousso (@TiffanyAlexis04) August 8, 2020
Rampant Rumors
the fact that derrick set up huge season-ruining pregame alliances because he’s insecure about his own legacy is weirdo behavior... #bb22— 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞ᴴ #bb22 (@givingmechilIs) August 8, 2020
The Game Already Started
We got night one feeds but we needed pregame feeds #bb22— Tooms (@Tooms_BB) August 8, 2020
"Evel Dick" Donato ('Big Brother 8,' 'Big Brother 13') Weighs In
I get a LOT of people talking at me preshow and it was becoming more and more obvious what was happening.— EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 9, 2020
So by me blasting it on social media, i hope a lot of people start talking about it and that the producers might actually do something https://t.co/S0QGZnxlnU
Make Yourselves Known
Will all the pregame alliances please stand up #BB22— 🦄 (@realitytvplease) August 8, 2020
How Far Does This Go?
Honestly just let us see them talk about pregame because it’s obviously much much deeper than we even guessed #bb22— 𝚊. (@xoxofeedsters) August 8, 2020
Natalie Negrotti ('Big Brother 18') Has Thoughts On The Drama
Casting people with pregame alliances oh my word #bb22 really ruins the show for me— Natalie Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) August 6, 2020