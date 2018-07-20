‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Says Goodbye to Third Evicted Houseguest

Say goodbye to Big Brother season 20’s “bro” alliance.

Thursday’s live eviction for the CBS competition series took Winston Hines out of the game as the third eliminated contestant of the season, despite growing suspicion that contestant Sam Bledsoe would save him from eviction using her “Bonus Life” power app.

Current Head of Household Scottie Salton set the nominations for Thursday’s eviction after winning the power, and secured his plan by winning the veto competition during Wednesday’s episode.

Despite a strategy from the “bros” to try to convince Salton to change his own nominations and backdoor Kaitlyn Herman, Salton chose to stick to his first instincts and keep the men on the block.

Seemingly out of options, Robinson and Hines were forced to campaign against one another with the other houseguests to secure their place in the competition, all as Bledsoe struggled to decide whether to use her power app this week to save one of them from elimination.

With the house divided on who to send home, all signs pointed to Hines being sent home, with the other members of the Level 6 alliance agreeing Robinson would be the best choice to keep in the house for their game. The other alliance in the house, however, had their sights set on evicting Robinson.

In footage shot prior to the elimination, viewers saw as Bledsoe debated whether or not to use her power this week, though ultimately she made the choice not to use it, therefore losing her chance to pick the player who would be saved.

“If I give (the power) to one of the bros, I’m gaining a powerful ally,” Bledsoe said. “I just have a lot to think about.”

After Hines was evicted, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry blew up on Robinson, for claiming she had agreed to betray her alliance and vote to keep him in the house.

“You’re disgusting… I haven’t talked to you in three days,” Rockstar said through tears moments after Hines exited the house. ” I can’t believe you would do this… And on my daughter’s birthday.”

After leaving the house, Hines said he was shocked by the results.

“I did what I could… everyone assured me, “no you’re fine, you’re fine, but those were the ones who voted for me,” Hines said. He revealed that after the eviction he threw a friendship bracelet on the ground after the results were revealed, which Bledsoe made for him.

Since Bledsoe chose not to use the power app during the first three evictions, the power will automatically be given as an option to the fourth evicted houseguests, who will be determined during next Thursday’s live eviction episode.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.