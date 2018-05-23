‘Big Brother’ 2018 Premiere Date for Season 20 Announced

Big Brother Season 20 is here! Host Julie Chen made a big announcement for fans of the reality TV show: Season 20 of Big Brother premieres Wednesday, June 27.

The 48-year-old TV personality, who has been a staple on the CBS show since its inception in 2000, took to Twitter to reveal that season 20 will hit a small screen near you for the summer starting on June 27.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video shared to her Twitter, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Summertime” can be heard in the background as Chen pans the camera over various Big Brother props, like a beach ball, a rubber duck and house key marked “Julie.” Notes containing just one letter or number accompany each prop, ultimately spelling out “BB 20” for Big Brother 20 and “627” for June 27.

The 20th season comes months after the special three-week season of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired in February and saw Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur voted by her fellow celebrity houseguests as the show’s winner. Celebrity Big Brother was renewed for a second season, although it’s not clear when it will air, as it thrived in direct competition with the 2018 Winter Olympics, which suffered some of its worst ratings in years.

The upcoming season 20 of Big Brother will follow the reality TV series’ usual format, airing three episodes per week as is the show’s 20-season long tradition. It will debut with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Thursday episode on June 28 from 9-10 p.m. ET and the Sunday broadcast July 1 at 8-9 p.m. ET.

The show will then move to the 9-10 p.m. ET hour starting Wednesday, July 4 for the remainder of its Wednesday broadcasts.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together cut off from the outside world in a house outfitted with almost 100 HD cameras (94, to be exact) and more than 100 microphones (113), where they’re under constant, 24/7 surveillance.

On the show, house guests vote weekly to evict one another, with the last remaining contestant receiving the grand prize of $500,000. They also compete in weekly Head of Household competitions to gain control of the house and decide who will be nominated for eviction.

The reality show is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother season 20 premieres Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.