'Big Brother' Star Nicole Franzel Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Victor Arroyo

The Big Brother family will have a new member soon! Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced Sunday that they were expecting their first child together, just months after Franzel came close to securing her second win in the Big Brother house during the All Stars season.

The parents-to-be shared the news with a photo of themselves surrounded by snacks in bed. Franzel rests her hand on her growing baby bump in the photo, as a sign reading, "Nic + Vic --> Lil Sidekick July 2021" breaks the big news resting in front of her. "Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick," the pregnant reality star wrote in the caption. "We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful. #cococalientefamily." Arroyo shared the big news with a photo of himself pointing at Franzel's 7-week ultrasound, sharing in the caption that his wife-to-be was 11 weeks along at this point alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Plenty of fellow Big Brother alum left their well-wishes on Franzel and Arroyo's big announcement, including the new mom's All Stars competitors Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, who commented he was "so excited" for the two. Several members of Bachelor Nation were also thrilled to hear the news, with former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commenting, "Congratulations!!! So exciting! Being a mom is the best!" and her fellow ABC leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe adding, "Omg yes bless."

Franzel and Arroyo met while competing on Big Brother Season 18 in 2016 and started dating about a year later, despite not having a showmance in the house. The pair got engaged in the Big Brother house during a special guest appearance in Season 20 in 2018 and were set to be married last year. While discussion about the wedding bled over into the All Stars season this summer, as Franzel decided to invite houseguests like Christmas Abbott, and uninvite others, like Janelle Pierzina, the coronavirus pandemic would force the pair to postpone their destination wedding to spring 2021. It's unclear if the two have plans to push back their wedding date again due to their pregnancy.