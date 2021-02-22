Pregnant 'Big Brother' Star Nicole Frankel Shows off Baby Bump in New Swimsuit Photo

✖

Nicole Franzel is showing off her growing baby bump as the Big Brother alum prepares for her wedding in Florida to fiancé Victor Arroyo. The mother-to-be, 28, shared a sweet photo wearing a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit with white sandals and a bold straw hat while modeling in her house to Instagram Sunday, cradling her growing belly with her hand.

"My first swimsuit post ever, I think," the reality personality captioned the shot. "Packing for Florida and seeing what fits with my bump." Franzel made it clear she was feeling the pregnancy side effects as well: "Also my pregnancy brain forgot to put eyeliner on my left eye," she added to her followers. While many of Franzel's followers said they could relate to the pregnancy brain incident, others were wondering about her choice to travel during the COVID pandemic. She responded to one such questioner, "We are traveling for our small wedding, yes."

Franzel and Arroyo, who met on Season 18 of Big Brother, only dated after the show had wrapped, confirming their relationship in September 2017. The Amazing Race alums got engaged in September 2018 during a visit to the Big Brother house with fellow co-stars from the CBS show Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur. The two initially planned to marry in December in a destination wedding to the Turks & Caicos, but postponed their nuptials due to COVID restrictions.

In February, Franzel confirmed the two had changed their wedding date to March 16 in Orange Lake, Florida, writing under a photo of Arroyo on Instagram, "35 weeks 5 days & 5 hours until I marry this hunk." She added of the postponed plans, "Just put our new wedding date in the countdown app & it said we would have been married 123 days already if we didn’t have to postpone our first date! That’s crazy!"

In January, Franzel and Arroyo announced they were expecting their first child together, sharing a photoshoot of themselves surrounded by snacks in bed while the mother-to-be cradling her bump. "Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick,” the former ER nurse wrote on Instagram at the time, noting that their little one was expected in July. “We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!"