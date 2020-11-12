'Big Brother' Stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Postpone Their Wedding

✖

Big Brother alumni Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo had to make the tough choice to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple announced on their Coco Caliente podcast. The couple, who initially competed on Season 18 of the CBS reality show together, originally planned to tie the knot in December in a destination Turks and Caicos wedding, but pushed back the date to May 2021 after the hotel where the ceremony was being held announced it wouldn't be able to reopen amid COVID-19.

The decision happened recently, with Franzel gushing over her original wedding date on Monday. "Only ONE month til I MARRY this hunk" she captioned a photo with her husband-to-be on Instagram that she hashtagged, "#arroyalwedding.” Neither she nor Arroyo have addressed the date change on social media as of Thursday.

While Franzel was involved in a showmance with Corey Brooks during BB18, she and Arroyo connected romantically after she won the season and split with Brooks. In September 2018, Arroyo proposed to Franzel in the Big Brother house where they first met, adding to the successful relationships attributed to the long-running reality show.

On Big Brother: All-Stars earlier this year, Franzel's wedding caused a fair amount of drama in the house with Janelle Pierzina, with the social media influencer uninviting her from the event during her goodbye message and Pierzina accusing Franzel of making guests pay thousands of dollars to avoid paying for her own wedding.

It was a tough ending of the all-stars season for Franzel, who broke down in tears when ally Cody Calafiore decided to take Enzo Palumbo to the final two and eliminate her during the final eviction ceremony. "I’m overwhelmed and I am devastated even though I am smiling because I don’t know what else to do. I just cried for a while. And now I’m … I don’t know," she told Us Weekly after the finale. Revealing that she never thought she wouldn't be chosen to go to the end with Calafiore, who won the season with unanimous jury votes, Franzel said he gave her the heads up before the live ceremony.

"He was bawling and he just said, like, 'I don’t want to blindside you.' And that’s all he pretty much said," she recalled. "I was just like, 'Are you kidding me? Like, don’t even think about doing this.' I was so prepared to sit final two on finale night. No matter which way it went. And so I just look like a fool."