'Big Brother' Houseguests Who Mocked Ian Weren't Exposed on TV, Infuriating Fans

The Committee alliance on Big Brother 22 finally got a taste of their own medicine on Tuesday night's episode. After Dani put two houseguests on the block, Kevin and David, she was forced to put up a third, Tyler, after David used his Disrupter power to ensure his safety for the week. Da'Vonne then won her first Big Brother competition, securing the Power of Veto which she later used on Kevin. All of this resulted in Ian being placed on the block, a move that did not sit right with Nicole. But, while Big Brother showcased Nicole being upset over the fact that Ian was placed on the block, the edit did not show that she and several other houseguests made fun of Ian, who has autism, earlier in the season as seen on the 24/7 live feeds. As a result, fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations over this lack of transparency on the network show.

On the live feeds, viewers got to see a conversation between Nicole, Dani, Memphis, and Christmas in which they discussed the fact that Ian frequently rocks on the hammock in the house, a coping mechanism that he has been vocal about. The conversation began with Dani and Nicole, who considers herself to be one of Ian's close allies as well as a friend, talking about how Ian's "rocking" makes them nervous. At one point, Dani even said, "I can’t even look at him sometimes because [of] his constant movement. It stresses me out. I feel mean saying that, but I’ll literally have to move." Memphis and Christmas later joined in on the conversation, with Memphis joking that he will have nightmares about Ian standing over him rocking, which prompted laughter from his fellow houseguests. In light of this conversation, Nicole, a social media influencer, has lost two sponsorships with Olay Skincare and Chateau Ste.

Fans were frustrated that this conversation was not shown on Tuesday night's episode, particularly as the show portrayed Nicole as being upset over the fact that Ian was put on the block. Scroll down to see what those fans had to say about the situation.