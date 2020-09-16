'Big Brother' Fans Are Beyond Proud of Da'Vonne for Her First Competition Win

The Big Brother 22 house was flipped upside down on Tuesday night's episode. Not only did one of the secret powers come into play, but the Power of Veto changed the course of the game. As seen in the episode, Da'Vonne won the Power of Veto, winning her very first competition as a Big Brother player. Fans were not only stoked to see Da"Vonne win her first competition, but they were also thrilled with how she ultimately utilized the power in order to change the game's direction this week.

The Head of Household, Dani, originally put up two houseguests for eviction, Kevin and David. But, after David used his Disrupter power and took himself off of the block, Dani was forced to name a replacement nominee. Since she and Tyler, who is also in her Committee alliance, have gotten into their fair share of drama over the past couple of weeks, she put him on the block as David's replacement. When it came time for the Power of Veto competition, Dani, Kevin, Tyler, and three houseguests chosen by random draw — Da'Vonne, Ian, and Enzo — all strived to win the power. Da'Vonne emerged victorious, which threatened to throw a wrench in Dani and the Committee's plans for the week. While numerous houseguests attempted to convince Da'Vonne not to use the Power of Veto, she ended up using it on Kevin, her close ally, in order to ensure his safety for the week. As a result, either Ian or Tyler will be evicted from the Big Brother: All Stars house on Thursday and will become the first juror of the season.

Given that one of Da'Vonne's closest allies was at risk of leaving the house prior to the Power of Veto competition and ceremony, fans were thrilled to see the contestant take matters into her own hands on Tuesday night's episode. On Twitter, fans couldn't help but express just how excited they were about this interesting turn of events.