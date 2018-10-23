‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Send Well Wishes to Kevin Schlehuber Following Cancer Diagnosis

Many former Big Brother houseguests flooded social media Monday and Tuesday with well wishes for Kevin Schlehuber, who announced Monday night that he had been diagnosed with cancer. While Schlehuber, who made it to the final four of the CBS reality competition show during season 19 in 2017, has not given many details, like the type of cancer or his doctor’s prognosis, his friends and fans are wishing him the best in his battle.

In his post, Schlehuber wrote that he didn’t announce his diagnosis “for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups & doctors appointments.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He wrote that he intends to “beat this with the love & support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life!”

Continue scrolling to see what former Big Brother players are saying about Schlehuber’s cancer diagnosis.

Derrick Levasseur

Stay strong brother! Keeping you and your family in my prayers! ?? — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) October 23, 2018

Derrick Levasseur, a fan favorite player who won Big Brother 16 in 2014, offered kind words of support to Schlehuber, 57.

“Stay strong brother! Keeping you and your family in my prayers,” he wrote alongside a praying hands emoji.

Christmas Abbott

Christmas Abbott, who cast the sole vote to evict Schlehuber so that she, Paul Abraham and Josh Martinez could go to the final three together, left a lengthy caption on his Instagram post.

“Kevin – this sucks right now and it’s going to get worse before JT gets better but you are KEVIN!!!! I believe you are like my mother who kicked breast cancers ass. She refused to say she was a survivor because she is a thriver. That’s you Kevin, a THRIVER and you’re going to be that amazing Kevin we all know. Love you lots friend,” she wrote.

Paul Abraham

Paul Abraham, who finished runner-up to Martinez during Schlehuber’s season, left a supportive comment on Instagram.

“I’m sorry to hear this Kevin, I know your positive spirit will get you through this. Sending love to you & the family,” he wrote.

Swaggy C

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, who appeared on Big Brother 20 the year after Schlehuber’s season, sent him love.

“BRO. Sending you all the love in the world man. You my OG!!! Love you big dawg. You’re gonna beat this man. I swear!!” Swaggy said, adding several praying hands emojis.

GinaMarie Zimmerman

GinaMarie Zimmerman, who was the runner-up on season 15 in 2013, wrote, “You’re amazing. Stay strong we love you and are all here for you.”

Elena Davies

Schlehuber’s former cast mate Elena Davies, who is still dating Mark Jansen, wrote, “You will beat this!! Mark and I love you so much, Kevy!”

Mr. Pec-Tacular

Jessie Godderz, also known as Mr. Pec-Tacular, who appeared on Big Brother 10 and 11 (and who went on to find victory as a professional wrestler), wrote “Praying for you Kevin.”

Godderz also recently took to Twitter to send well wishes to another friend of his, WWE superstar Roman Reigns, after Reigns announced Monday he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“Prayers to @WWERomanReigns. You will beat this again,” he wrote to Reigns.

Kaitlyn Herman

Kaitlyn Herman, a life coach who appeared on Big Brother 20 the year after Schlehuber, left a note for the New York native.

“If anyone can handle this with strength and light it’s YOU. I’ll never forget how incredible you were to me in Orlando. You alsways have my back and I’ll always have yours. Let’s get through this and fight!!!!!!!” she commented.

Tyler Crispen

Sending support to one of the most genuine people out there. Love you Kev https://t.co/xEICfMfi0v — Tyler Crispen (@TylerCrispen2) October 23, 2018

Tyler Crispen, the Big Brother 20 frontrunner who ended up placing runner-up behind winner Kaycee Clark, wrote on Instagram, “Sending my love brother.”

He also retweeted Schlehuber’s tweet and added his own message: “Sending support to one of the most genuine people out there. Love you Kev.”

Ramses Soto

Ramses Soto, who appeared with and had a special bond with Schlehuber on season 19, sent a touching message. “Kevin I love you so much and you know it. This is a hard time but you’ll beat this. I have you and the fam in my prayers. So whoop cancers ass for me will ya?” Soto wrote, along with a flexing bicep emoji and several red hearts.