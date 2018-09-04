Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Tyler Crispen’s New Letter From Home

Tyler Crispen is back in the Big Brother Head of Household suite!

After being in control of the CBS reality series’ house for most of Season 20 as the leader of Level 6, the Hilton Head lifeguard has taken a more direct role in the household as the game comes down to its final weeks.

The fan favorite player has been keeping a lower profile for the last few weeks, but Sunday had to step it up in the HOH competition after losing his power app that was keeping him protected from going on the block. And with Haleigh Broucher fighting for her life as the final member of the former FOUTTE alliance, Tyler had to make a serious move.

Putting up Haleigh and Scottie Salton, who just won his way back into the house after being sent to the jury, Tyler is working to balance his numerous final two alliances while also looking out for Level 6’s best interests. It’s a lot of balls to keep in the air for sure, and only complicated by his budding showmance with Angela Rummans.

Needless to say, there’s a lot for the 23-year-old to keep track of. He’ll definitely need all the encouragement he can get from friends and family.

Keep scrolling to read a letter from his mom and the rest of his family while checking out the amenities he’s enjoying during his stint as HOH!

‘I hope you’re having a great time’

Hello Tyler,

Greetings from Ohio and Hilton Head South Carolina, and congratulations on winning your 2nd HOH! I love you and miss you very much son! I hope you’re having a great time in the Big Brother House.

I am one proud mama and always have and always will be your biggest fan!

‘Little Dexter tweeted hello’

Little Dexter tweeted hello from his birdcage and wishes you luck too! He can now mimic a lot of sounds and whistles and when I walk up to his cage he says “hey babies”—repeating what I say to him all the time.

He’s one smart bird for a 10 month old! There are a few TV shows he can whistle their theme songs to and lately he mimics people when they laugh.

‘Very Proud of you’

David finally has a surgery date to fix his knee and fill in the broken bone from when he fell at work in January! He says hello and congratulations! He’s very proud of you and he loves you like his own son.

Perks of being HOH

It’ll be nice to have his knee fixed soon so we can get back to hiking, biking, working out and playing with our remote control toys.

Perks of being HOH

I know your dad would be so proud too and I’m sure he’s watching over you from above keeping you safe! I’m also sure he and Joe are watching 24/7 and whistling and hollering “that’s my boy and you da man Tyler!”

HOH Suite Setup

We wish you the very best, stay true to yourself and we love you! We’re so proud of you! We’re looking forward to Hawaii!

Reminders of Home

Love, Mom and David and all your family and friends from everywhere!

(and, of course, what would a stint as HOH be without a selfie with Orwell?)

Read the full letter

But will Tyler be able to keep all his deals straight as he brings Level 6 into the final weeks?

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming