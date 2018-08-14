Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Haleigh Broucher’s Adorable Letter From Mom

Haleigh Broucher is fighting a tough battle as the new Big Brother Season 20 Head of Household this week.

The 21-year-old student had a solid strategy heading into this week, putting up Level 6 alliance members Kaycee Clark and Angela Rummans as part of her plan to backdoor alliance leader Tyler Crispen later in the week.

But she doesn’t know that she’s playing right into his plans to keep himself safe with a secret Power App that allows him to take himself off the eviction block.

In addition, she has to contend with this week’s Hacker Competition, which allows the winner to anonymously change one eviction nominee, choose one veto competition player and eliminate an eviction vote. Haleigh herself shook things up in the house last week after winning the secret power, putting a target on her best friend Bayleigh Dayton’s back and ultimately helping to send her home.

But this week, Haleigh’s game will be subject to sabotage from one of the two people she put on the block after Kaycee was able to pull out a victory.

Will Level 6 take back a place of power in the house? Or can Haleigh pull something out of her sleeve to save her HOH? Hopefully the perks of her position in the household, including a heartwarming letter from her mom, will give her an extra dose of inspiration.

Keep scrolling to read Haleigh’s letter from home and see photos of the perks she’s enjoying as HOH.

‘Hey Doll’

Hey, Doll!



Congrats on winning this HOH! Oh my goodness, I miss you so very much! All of the family are doing well, and are so supportive!

‘Updates From Home’

So, just a few updates from home… I am keeping up with our snow cone habit very successfully. Although, not nearly as often as you did, I am stopping by a few days a week to enjoy the yumminess! I have also managed to continue my workout challenge and meal prep. (Less the snow cones.) And, I can’t wait until you see how strong that I have gotten!

‘Thanks for the support’

Thank you for the support and push before you left!! As I grumble and complain to myself the entire way to the gym I keep hearing you say, “You can do this, Mom!” And, “You are doing great!” That has pushed me to keep that journey going!

Perks of being the HOH

Scarlett is doing fabulous! I am taking extra special care of her sassy self while you are away which means that she will be so much more spoiled than she was before you left!

Perks of being the HOH

I attempted to take some pics to send you and she wasn’t in the mood so it was an epic fail and I finally just gave up. Who is HOH here? Scarlett is.

Reminders of Home

Everyone sends their love and support! I love you so much!!



XOXO,

Mom

(And what would a stint as HOH be without a selfie with the Big Brother mascot, Orwell the owl?)

HOH Suite Setup

Haleigh can relax and enjoy her letter from home, as well as her yummy HOH treats, in her exclusive suite! Giving her a little more privacy from the rest of the house, she can also focus on her gameplay for this week, which it seems like she’s going to need!

Read the full letter

Will Haleigh be able to figure out Tyler’s plan to foil her attempt to backdoor him? And how will she rebound from Kaycee hacking her nominees? You’ll have to tune into Big Brother to see.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming