'Big Brother' Fans Have Theories After Julie Chen Teases 'Celebrity Big Brother' Set

By Stephanie Downs

As Julie Chen always says on Big Brother, expect the unexpected. Fans have that phrase in mind at the moment since Chen seems to be teasing a new Big Brother project. After the host teased photos of herself from the Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 house, fans began theorizing what it could all mean. 

Celebrity Big Brother typically airs in the winter. So, Chen's recent photos of the Celebrity Big Brother set have given some fans pause, especially as it was previously reported that the spinoff wouldn't air in 2023. Ever since she posted the snaps, fan theories have been running rampant with many trying to figure out what Chen is actually teasing. One of the biggest theories amongst fans is that another Celebrity Big Brother season could be on the way despite what has been reported. On the other hand, there are just as many fans who think that Chen could just be trolling fans to get them talking about the show. 

In any case, Chen's posts have garnered a great deal of speculation amongst Big Brother's most diehard fans. Read on to see what they have to say about the situation. 

Another Season?

Some believe that Chen could be hinting at another Celebrity Big Brother season. Why else would she be sharing photos from the set around the same time that the season would be airing?

prevnext

Crossover

Chen's posts come as Canadian fans are gearing up for their own season of Big Brother, which will premiere in March. Considering the timing, maybe there could be a crossover on the way.

prevnext

Why?

Others haven't taken too kindly to Chen "trolling" them. They just want to know what's going on.

prevnext

Could It Be?

Celebrity Big Brother traditionally airs in the winter around February. However, this fan thinks that Chen could be teasing a spring edition of the show.

prevnext

Julie Being Julie

Many fans aren't taking too much stock in Chen's social media activity. They just think she's teasing.

prevnext

Putting It In Perspective

One Big Brother fan account pointed out that Chen seems to be "back in her troll form" to spark a conversation about Big Brother. The show apparently only recently started casting for the summer season.

prevnext

No Thanks

Regardless of whether another season is coming soon, some fans are over the speculation. They'll be back for Big Brother 25 in the summer.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of