'Big Brother' Fans Have Theories After Julie Chen Teases 'Celebrity Big Brother' Set
As Julie Chen always says on Big Brother, expect the unexpected. Fans have that phrase in mind at the moment since Chen seems to be teasing a new Big Brother project. After the host teased photos of herself from the Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 house, fans began theorizing what it could all mean.
Celebrity Big Brother typically airs in the winter. So, Chen's recent photos of the Celebrity Big Brother set have given some fans pause, especially as it was previously reported that the spinoff wouldn't air in 2023. Ever since she posted the snaps, fan theories have been running rampant with many trying to figure out what Chen is actually teasing. One of the biggest theories amongst fans is that another Celebrity Big Brother season could be on the way despite what has been reported. On the other hand, there are just as many fans who think that Chen could just be trolling fans to get them talking about the show.
In any case, Chen's posts have garnered a great deal of speculation amongst Big Brother's most diehard fans. Read on to see what they have to say about the situation.
Another Season?
BBCeleb coming back???? https://t.co/uwTU1pHgGs— thee egoist (@AOASHU) February 23, 2023
Some believe that Chen could be hinting at another Celebrity Big Brother season. Why else would she be sharing photos from the set around the same time that the season would be airing?
Crossover
Imagine a canadian/US crossover... id die. https://t.co/dKI8YYrdqa— Erica Richard (@JoJoBoards) February 23, 2023
Chen's posts come as Canadian fans are gearing up for their own season of Big Brother, which will premiere in March. Considering the timing, maybe there could be a crossover on the way.
Why?
Why you trolling us, Julie? Wtf is going awn? https://t.co/qtcU4uRSFx— Sasha_Smierce (@Sasha_Smierce) February 23, 2023
Others haven't taken too kindly to Chen "trolling" them. They just want to know what's going on.
Could It Be?
Ooooooh, a spring Celebrity Big Brother? https://t.co/ar6GKCbDyR— 💙 Betsy Barnes 💙 (@sassybbpinktaz) February 16, 2023
Celebrity Big Brother traditionally airs in the winter around February. However, this fan thinks that Chen could be teasing a spring edition of the show.
Julie Being Julie
You all always let her troll you lol https://t.co/e6v9qqrAxk— BBSavant (@BBSavant) February 16, 2023
Many fans aren't taking too much stock in Chen's social media activity. They just think she's teasing.
Putting It In Perspective
This image is from CBBUS2 and I assume she's back in her troll form to get people talking about the show.
The casting team just started Monday. https://t.co/SxChcUEScX— RealityBBQ #BB25 (@rbbq) February 16, 2023
One Big Brother fan account pointed out that Chen seems to be "back in her troll form" to spark a conversation about Big Brother. The show apparently only recently started casting for the summer season.
No Thanks
I’m good on anything BBUS related until June at the earliest https://t.co/AuW1pLi37P— arisa’s mic (@usethevetofoo1) February 16, 2023
Regardless of whether another season is coming soon, some fans are over the speculation. They'll be back for Big Brother 25 in the summer.