'Big Brother' Fans Have Theories After Julie Chen Teases 'Celebrity Big Brother' Set

As Julie Chen always says on Big Brother, expect the unexpected. Fans have that phrase in mind at the moment since Chen seems to be teasing a new Big Brother project. After the host teased photos of herself from the Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 house, fans began theorizing what it could all mean.

Celebrity Big Brother typically airs in the winter. So, Chen's recent photos of the Celebrity Big Brother set have given some fans pause, especially as it was previously reported that the spinoff wouldn't air in 2023. Ever since she posted the snaps, fan theories have been running rampant with many trying to figure out what Chen is actually teasing. One of the biggest theories amongst fans is that another Celebrity Big Brother season could be on the way despite what has been reported. On the other hand, there are just as many fans who think that Chen could just be trolling fans to get them talking about the show.

In any case, Chen's posts have garnered a great deal of speculation amongst Big Brother's most diehard fans. Read on to see what they have to say about the situation.