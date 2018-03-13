‘Big Brother’ Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 2

The Big Brother family just grew by one more!

Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea Gheesling welcomed their second child, a son, into the world Tuesday.

“Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!”

Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much! pic.twitter.com/ds5YyGAcbR — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) March 13, 2018

The newborn was born at 10:07 a.m. PT, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Dan told E! News.

Before becoming a father of two, Dan revealed to the publication how he was preparing for a bigger family — and how son Desmond was preparing to enter the big brother world himself.

“He is such a kind little boy and such a joy in our lives. We think he understands there is a baby coming when he points to mommy’s belly and says ‘bay-bee,’” Dan said. “As a family, Chelsea and I have been putting a lot of thought into how we exactly introduce Desmond to the new baby, as well as making Des feel a part of the process of adding another member to our family. I think he’s going to be a great big brother!”

As for his wife Chelsea, the reality personality said he was amazed how she was able to conquer being pregnant, raising a one-year-old, run a non-profit and keep her business going.

“It’s amazing to think how she does it all, and so well all the time. Chelsea is always so positive even when she is juggling 10 things at once,” he said. “The pregnancy has been a little bit different because it is the second baby, so we have an understanding of what to expect throughout the process.”

Dan first competed on Big Brother in 2008, winning the 10th season of the CBS reality show. On season 14, he came close to winning again, but lost out narrowly as the runner-up.

And while the Big Brother house brings with it its own challenges, Dan said parenting has been his biggest adventure yet.

“Every day it is something new! It could be a new word Desmond says that we have no idea where he learned it from, or starts dancing randomly, or flexing his muscles for the babysitter unprovoked—we really enjoy watching him grow and develop into his own unique personality,” Dan said. “Raising Desmond and the new baby is the best challenge of our lives, and I’m lucky to have Chelsea as the best teammate and wife in the world to raise our children together.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@DanGheesling