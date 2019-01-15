‘Big Brother’ Alum Jessie Godderz Welcomes Second Son

Big Brother fan favorite Jessie Godderz and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on New Year’s Day.

The professional wrestler and actor, 32, told Entertainment Weekly their son Gabe Elliott was born on Jan. 1. The couple also shared photos of their new bundle of joy with the magazine.

“What an amazing, incredible way to start off the new year,” Godderz told EW. “Victoria and I truly hit the lottery. Gabe is perfect in every way. He’s an absolute bundle of joy. So adorable. So precious. There are no words to express how happy we are and how much we love Baby Gabe. We are on top of the world. He’s just a dream come true in every way.”

Ladies & Gentlemen, it is my ULTIMATE HONOR 2 introduce U to my son… GABE ELLIOTT GODDERZ!! HUUGE THANK U to @PatrickGomezLA & ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY 4 this AMAZING feature://t.co/GC1AeOFKYu Words cannot describe how happy we are. Now THAT’s PEC-Tacular! #BLESSED @EW pic.twitter.com/LZHS9VfdIk — Mr. PEC-Tacular™ (@MrPEC_Tacular) January 14, 2019

Gabe Elliott measured 19 inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. when he was born.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, it is my ULTIMATE HONOR 2 introduce U to my son… GABE ELLIOTT GODDERZ,” Godderz announced on Twitter, along with another photo of his new son. “Words cannot describe how happy we are. Now THAT’s PEC-Tacular!”

Godderz became a dad for the first time almost exactly a year ago. In January 2018, Godderz welcomed son Lucas Princeton, whom he nicknamed “Prince.”

“I couldn’t be happier,” Godderz told Entertainment Weekly last year. “I now fully understand what the expression ‘beaming with pride’ means. Whenever I look at him, I am overwhelmed with love and devotion. He has my unconditional love and support forever. He truly is my world.”

Godderz appeared on Big Brother Season 10 in 2008 and Season 11 the following year. He has continued to appear on the show in guest spots, most recently hosting a Veto Competition called “Space PECS” during Season 20 last summer.

Outside of Big Brother, he joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and appeared in an episode of The Young and the Restless in 2017.

In October, Godderz teamed up with 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons for the single “The Girl Is With Me,” a take on the Michael Jackson-Paul McCartney duet “The Girl Is Mine.” According to Entertainment Tonight, the two connected on LinkedIn after Timmons asked Godderz to host his Las Vegas male revue show. Godderz was apprehensive at first, but he agreed to work with Timmons on a song.

“He was actually a lot better than I expected,” Timmons told ET of the reality TV star. “He could sing! He was very apprehensive at first, but then relaxed and it ended up being pretty incredible.”

The next season of Big Brother is another Celebrity edition, beginning on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Godderz made an appearance on the first Celebrity Big Brother season last year, but its unclear if he will return for the new season.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images