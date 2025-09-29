‘Big Brother 27’ Winner Revealed (After a Big Final Eviction)

Big Brother has crowned a new winner.

Ashley Hollis was voted the winner of Big Brother 27 after Sunday’s intense live finale, being awarded the $750,000 grand prize in a 6-1 vote over her fellow houseguest, Vince Panaro.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ashley was an underdog going into the finale with Vince and Morgan Pope, as the Final Three competed against one another in the last three-part Head of Household competition.

Morgan won the first part of the HOH, giving her a fast pass to the third part of the competition as Ashley and Vince faced off in part two. Vince looked to have a head start on Ashley in the second part of the HOH competition, but failed to read the instructions correctly, allowing her to come from behind and snatch victory out from under him.

(Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Upon realizing his error, Vince flew into a self-directed rage, shouting, “I don’t deserve to win. I’m f—ing awful! Loser!”

In the third part of the HOH, which played out live during Sunday’s episode, it was Morgan and Ashley who faced off in a game of two truths and a lie about their former houseguests. Ashley immediately dominated the competition, answering the first four questions correctly in comparison to Morgan’s one correct answer.

That meant Ashley had secured her first HOH of the season, winning her first competition since the first week of the game and securing her ability to single-handedly evict the final houseguest of the season.

In the end, Ashley made the big move of evicting Morgan to bring Vince to the end, where they pleaded their cases to a jury of their former houseguests.

(CBS)

“To me, a Big Brother winner is someone who turns their enemies into allies, not their allies into enemies, which the counterpart next to me did,” Ashley told the jury as she argued her case, revealing that she was actually a lawyer who had disguised her profession while in the house.

Ashley’s final speech was a persuasive one, and she ended up winning against Vince in a 6-1 vote, with Morgan casting the only vote for Vince to win. Vince still walked away with $75,000 for coming in second place, and Keanu Soto was awarded $50,000 for winning the viewer vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.