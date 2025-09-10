‘Big Brother 27’: Morgan Speaks Out About Vince ‘Flirtmance’

Big Brother fans can typically always expect a showmance to occur during filming. A showmance is defined as a romantic or flirtatious relationship that develops between two contestants in the Big Brother house.

The term was popularized by Dr. Will Kirby on the show in 2001 and is typically used as part of strategy. Some showmances have lasted outside of the house, while others have fizzled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While not quite a full “showmance,” Season 27 fans have seen a “flirtmance” brewing between Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope, despite Vince being in an admitted relationship for seven years. Host Julie Chen Moonves didn’t take their showmance lightly, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I know if I were Vince’s girlfriend, I wouldn’t be happy with him.”

His girlfriend, Kelsey, who manages his social media, has also said she’s not in support of the flirtmance. In a recent social media post, she made it known she hasn’t spoken to any media outlets, nor does she plan to, per Swoon.

Despite being secluded from the outside world during filming, Morgan and Vince have caught wind that their relationship is a hot topic. On the live feeds, Morgan asked aloud why production consistently asks her about her “friendship” with Vince.

She asked, “What I really want to know is why I keep getting asked if there is something more there?” While live feed viewers have watched her engage in incredibly long hugs, cuddling sessions, and flirty banter with her houseguest, she stated, “I like Vinny as a friend, and strictly a friend.”

She added, “I respect him, I respect his relationship. I am excited to meet Kelsey. I wonder why I am getting asked that.”

There have been several big showmances to come out of the franchise. Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman from Season 26’s relationship is ongoing. America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger’s showmance from Season 25 is also ongoing.