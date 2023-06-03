'Big Brother' Winner Announces Engagement

One of the winners of the U.S. version of Big Brother has popped the question! Xavier Prather, the winner of Big Brother 23, is now engaged to Kenzie Hansen. Prather revealed his romantic proposal via Instagram on Monday, revealing it went down on May 27.

In a series of pictures, Prather, who was known as a member of BB alliance The Cookout, led his blindfolded now-fiancée to a balcony overlooking Grand Rapids, Michigan. (PEOPLE reports it was at the restaurant MDRD inside the Amway Grand Plaza hotel.) He got down on one knee in the middle of a heart-shaped ring of flower petals. A reception followed.

Prather, who was. also referred to as just "X" by his housemates, received tons of thrilled comments from Big Brother alums. Cookout ally Tiffany Mitchell commented, "Congratulations X and Kenzie! I knew this was coming." Another Cookout member, Hannah Chaddha, added, "still over the moon for both of you, congratulations baldie. kenzie's about to gain 5 new siblings!!!"

Claire Rehfuss, also from Big Brother Season 23, wrote, "WOW! Congratulations!!!!!!" Derek Xiao, another BB23 alum, added, "Woahhh congrats!!!" Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale chimed in, writing, "OH MY GOD!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

The Cookout was notable in Big Brother history for being an all-Black alliance in a series that has notoriously lacked diversity in its cast. The alliance was also among the most successful in BB history, with all six members making it to the Final 6. Prather came out on top among his alliance members, winning a 9-0 unanimous vote against Derek Frazier in the finale. As a result, Prather is the first Black winner of a U.S. Big Brother season.

Prather's proposal came around the time of another BB engagement. Tommy Bracco of Season 21 fame also revealed an engagement this past week.