'Big Brother 25': Meet the New Houseguests
It's almost time for Big Brother 25. In advance of the season, CBS released information on the houseguests who will be competing for the $750,000 grand prize, as Us Weekly reported. True to form, the latest Big Brother cast features a unique group of characters who all believe that they have what it takes to win the game.
Big Brother 25 typically premieres at the beginning of the summer. However, due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes which have affected scripted programming, Big Brother was delayed so that it could help fill up CBS' fall schedule. The 25th season of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Before you get a chance to watch the houseguests move into the house live, you have to meet them! Read on to see who will be competing on Big Brother 25.
America
Name: America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, TX
Current City: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Medical Receptionist pic.twitter.com/aTBjR4CwbL
America is a 27-year-old receptionist residing in Brooklyn. Considering her unique name and Big Brother's penchant for silliness, expect a lot of "America" puns throughout the season.
Blue Kim
Name: Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, CA
Current City: New York, NY
Occupation: Brand Strategist pic.twitter.com/nMN6hc2XP9
Blue Kim is a brand strategist who is originally from California. She's now based in the Big Apple.
Bowie Jane
Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Barrister/DJ pic.twitter.com/Z18JHBp9Xe
Bowie Jane is the first Big Brother (USA) houseguest to be from Australia. The DJ now resides in Los Angeles.
Cameron
Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, GA
Occupation: Stay-at-Home Dad pic.twitter.com/317S80WGnR
Cameron Hardin is from Eastman, Georgia. He's a stay-at-home father.
Cory
Name: Cory Wurtenberger (@zachwurt's brother!)
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, FL
Occupation: College Student pic.twitter.com/sYHTxZJRlf
Cory is the youngest person on the Big Brother 25 cast. He's a college student.
Felicia
Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
Current City: Kennesaw, GA
Occupation: Real Estate Agent pic.twitter.com/M3TEmVdNRJ
Felicia is the oldest woman to ever compete on Big Brother (USA). The real estate agent is 63 years old.
Hisam
Name: Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Current City: Seattle, WA
Occupation: Geriatric Physician pic.twitter.com/2Kr9IlENcr
Hisam works as a geriatric physician. The 45-year-old lives in Seattle.
Izzy
Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, NY
Occupation: Professional Flutist pic.twitter.com/9pfLnxhWPp
Izzy has an interesting occupation, as she is a flutist. She's from New York, New York.
Jag
Jag is the first Sikh houseguest on Big Brother (USA). He's a truck company owner.
Jared
10.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Jared Fields (Cirie’s son!!)
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, CT
Occupation: Exterminator pic.twitter.com/edfolu720B
Jared is descended from reality TV royalty. His mother is Cirie Fields, the winner of The Traitors US and one of the best Survivor players in history.
Kirsten
11.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, FL via Dominica
Current City: Houston, TX
Occupation: Molecular Biologist pic.twitter.com/Txgt6dH0Gm
Kirsten works as a molecular biologist. There's no doubt she'll put those smarts to use in the Big Brother house.
Luke
12.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, FL
Current City: Coral Springs, FL
Occupation: Illustrator pic.twitter.com/LxIWWjvKEd
Luke is a true Florida man. He currently works as an illustrator.
Matt
13.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, CA
Current City: Baton Rouge, LA
Occupation: Deaflympics Gold Medalist pic.twitter.com/gatpwg4MX1
Matt is another houseguest who's making history this season. He's the first hearing-impaired contestant to appear on the CBS series.
Mecole
14.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, MO
Current City: Upper Marlboro, MD
Occupation: Political Consultant pic.twitter.com/uUbMOzfXjV
Mecole is a political consultant from Maryland. Will she be able to make her way through Big Brother politics?
Red
15.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN
Occupation: Sales pic.twitter.com/qi4Zpj78gC
There's already a contestant named "Blue," so they had to balance it out with a Red. The salesman is from Tennessee.
Reilly
16.— Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) July 31, 2023
Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, ME
Current City: Nashville, TN
Occupation: Bartender pic.twitter.com/GjWIyhWV1W
The last houseguest in the mix is Reilly. She's a bartender from Nashville.