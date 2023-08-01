'Big Brother 25': Meet the New Houseguests

It's almost time for Big Brother 25. In advance of the season, CBS released information on the houseguests who will be competing for the $750,000 grand prize, as Us Weekly reported. True to form, the latest Big Brother cast features a unique group of characters who all believe that they have what it takes to win the game.

Big Brother 25 typically premieres at the beginning of the summer. However, due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes which have affected scripted programming, Big Brother was delayed so that it could help fill up CBS' fall schedule. The 25th season of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Before you get a chance to watch the houseguests move into the house live, you have to meet them! Read on to see who will be competing on Big Brother 25.