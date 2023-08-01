'Big Brother 25': Meet the New Houseguests

The 'Big Brother 25' cast is finally here!

By Stephanie Downs

It's almost time for Big Brother 25. In advance of the season, CBS released information on the houseguests who will be competing for the $750,000 grand prize, as Us Weekly reported. True to form, the latest Big Brother cast features a unique group of characters who all believe that they have what it takes to win the game. 

Big Brother 25 typically premieres at the beginning of the summer. However, due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes which have affected scripted programming, Big Brother was delayed so that it could help fill up CBS' fall schedule. The 25th season of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. 

Before you get a chance to watch the houseguests move into the house live, you have to meet them! Read on to see who will be competing on Big Brother 25

America

America is a 27-year-old receptionist residing in Brooklyn. Considering her unique name and Big Brother's penchant for silliness, expect a lot of "America" puns throughout the season.

Blue Kim

Blue Kim is a brand strategist who is originally from California. She's now based in the Big Apple.

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane is the first Big Brother (USA) houseguest to be from Australia. The DJ now resides in Los Angeles.

Cameron

Cameron Hardin is from Eastman, Georgia. He's a stay-at-home father.

Cory

Cory is the youngest person on the Big Brother 25 cast. He's a college student.

Felicia

Felicia is the oldest woman to ever compete on Big Brother (USA). The real estate agent is 63 years old.

Hisam

Hisam works as a geriatric physician. The 45-year-old lives in Seattle.

Izzy

Izzy has an interesting occupation, as she is a flutist. She's from New York, New York.

Jag

Jag is the first Sikh houseguest on Big Brother (USA). He's a truck company owner.

Jared

Jared is descended from reality TV royalty. His mother is Cirie Fields, the winner of The Traitors US and one of the best Survivor players in history.

Kirsten

Kirsten works as a molecular biologist. There's no doubt she'll put those smarts to use in the Big Brother house.

Luke

Luke is a true Florida man. He currently works as an illustrator.

Matt

Matt is another houseguest who's making history this season. He's the first hearing-impaired contestant to appear on the CBS series.

Mecole

Mecole is a political consultant from Maryland. Will she be able to make her way through Big Brother politics?

Red

There's already a contestant named "Blue," so they had to balance it out with a Red. The salesman is from Tennessee.

Reilly

The last houseguest in the mix is Reilly. She's a bartender from Nashville.

