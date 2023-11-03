'Big Brother 25' Episode 39 Recap: Did Felicia's Mistake With Matt Save Cirie?

It's the battle of the mamas in the Big Brother house – with Mama Cirie and Mama Felicia up on the block TOGETHER come eviction night. But who is getting sent to jury and who is getting another shot at making it to finale night? Could a last-minute social flub lead to a flip? Let's get into Big Brother Season 25 Episode 39.

We pick up after the Veto meeting where Jag didn't use the Veto and kept both of Matt's noms on the block – and now he's on a mission to convince Matt that it's Cirie who needs to be evicted over Felicia. Matt has a strong ally in Cirie, which is part of why Jag wants her gone so much, but he's angling it more as Cirie being a stronger competitor.

And while Cirie is still trying to angle at least with Bowie – apologizing for how the whole Red vote went down and vowing to play with her moving forward, Bowie is definitely on team Jag here. With Cirie fighting for her Big Brother life, we've got our first Jury segment of the season! I've been waiting for this!

Cameron and Cory have put their beef behind them now that they're BOTH evicted. And they both correctly guessed Blue would be following them into Jury. What they didn't expect right after was America's entrance. The Jury's convinced it's Jag who is running the house – Matt's got a lot of arguing to do if he gets to the end, mostly because they're right.

With Jag as the main character in the house right now, I thought Cirie was a goner, but then Felicia had to go and run her mouth – classic Felicia. Jag's been spending more time with Bowie Jane heading toward the finale, and with this perceived slight at Matt, Felicia is convinced he's being disrespectful. I can't tell if she genuinely thinks Jag is being rude when she tells Matt about it or if she's angling for a game move.

Now Matt's pissed. He feels like Felicia is playing on him being deaf to get a leg up in the game, and Jag is mad that Felicia seems to be getting so personal in the game. Matt is determined for Felicia to go home now, and I was like 'Oh my god, is Cirie gonna slip through to next week?' But the answer was no. Cirie gets voted out 2-0 – and she admits to Julie that Big Brother was harder for her than Survivor! At first, I was like, 'Um, Cirie, you get to wear your robe in Big Brother! How could that be harder? But then I remembered.'

In the backyard, it's time to compete for the next HOH and a guaranteed spot in the final three, and we've got some trivia about this BB Comic starring none other than the Chenbot! This game is so meta. And I know I joked about Bowie Jane being so Price is Right coded before, but my god did she study under Bob Barker for real? She wins ANOTHER number tiebreaker, and she's our next HOH!

Honestly, I'd love to see the chaos Bowie Jane winning this season would bring. That's where I am right now. What do you think? Who is your winner? Let me know in the comments.