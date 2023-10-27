'Big Brother 25' Episode 36 Recap: Who Went Home During Double Eviction Drama?

It's time for ANOTHER double eviction in the Big Brother 25 house - but who will take control of the game?

It's double eviction night in the Big Brother house, baybeeee, and with two houseguests going home back to back, it would be the perfect time for someone to make a big move. Someone… anyone. This episode has me heated, so let's get into it.

We pick up with America and Blue on the block STILL after Jag chose not to use the Veto on his own nominees, and while Jag told Blue she's a pawn, she's actually his target because she's one of like three people in this house who can win anything – and one of those people is Jag. Cirie really wants to keep Blue though; she needs someone who can win a comp to go against Jag, so she's scheming to save Blue or at least make Jag break the tie that sends her home.

But Felicia and her loose lips aren't on board. She thinks this is Cirie trying to angle herself for the end game without her, so of COURSE she goes and tattles to Jag. She tells him that Cirie and Matt have been scheming behind his back – but Jag doesn't believe her…that's his bestie! They have the best relationship of the whole season, including showmances! Except…Felicia is right.

I'm praying for a Minute Men showdown, but they're both too nice. It would probably turn into, like, a friendship bracelet-making session.

When it's time for the eviction ceremony, America once again throws Jag under the bus but it's Blue who gets voted out unanimously – guess Cirie gave up on her whole plan to save her. And Julie clearly loves the "kitty kitty purr" thing as much as the rest of us.

With that, we're right back into the Head of Household comp, where everyone but Jag tried to get these "Triple Feature" questions right. It wasn't the most inspiring showing, but ultimately Matt and Bowie end up in a tiebreaker – and our math queen Bowie Jane takes the HOH! Only to make the most boring nominations of all time – America and Felicia.

What about the Veto?! Can we save this Double with the Veto?! Force Jag or Matt on the block?! NOPE, because Matt wins the Veto. And despite America's tears — boring!

It's just pretty much business as usual from there; America gets voted out 3-0. She's going to the Jury House with Cory, at least. But not before dropping a truth bomb on Julie. She's right, but we REALLY needed her to win something — like, at all this season — and she never pulled it out, so I'm frustrated with her too.

And with that, we have the least eventful double eviction I've seen in a while. Is anyone gonna take out Matt and Jag? Or are we in for the next few weeks of just watching them slowly win? Let me know what you think in the comments!