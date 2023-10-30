'Big Brother 25' Episode 37 Recap: Cirie's Betrayal Comes Back to Bite Her

With just five players left in the Big Brother house, things are getting real – and alliances? They're getting a little more fake. We made it through the double eviction, but who will come out on top with the next HOH? We're coming down to the end, so let's get into Big Brother Season 25, Episode 37.

We're still recovering from the most underwhelming double eviction when Sunday's episode picked up – and while we really didn't miss much during the live show, there were two previously unseen moments from before Blue and America were sent packing that were worth getting to watch. One, just from a jury management standpoint, was that everyone told Blue she was going home, so no hard feelings there. And two was Blue told Cirie she knew the Jared secret and had kept it out of respect and affection for them. Is it just me or does that whole "Cirie's son is in the house" drama feel like it happened 30 years ago? The 100-day season is warping my brain.

And it might be warping Matt's because he's convinced that winning Veto again during the double eviction and doing what Jag wanted is enough for him to win the game if he sits beside Jag. Which I feel like is just Matt doing mental gymnastics so he doesn't have to take out his BFF.

As Matt's relationship with Jag gets more solid, though, his relationship with Cirie gets more complicated. Remember, he talked to Cirie about when to take out Jag and Cirie told Felicia and Felicia told Jag to, like, prove her loyalty or whatever? Well, turns out Jag brought that info to Matt – and while Matt plays it off convincingly, he knows it's true.

Confronting Cirie about how Jag would know about that conversation, Cirie proves why she's a reality icon. She not only SWEARS on the Bible that she didn't tell Felicia that, but she also throws Felicia under the bus by recounting an old conversation they had about Jag and Matt.

Cirie and Matt are in a good place after that, but how good is about to be tested with this next HOH comp, which had everyone but Bowie Jane calling out their targeted houseguest and trying to knock them down. Matt was the last one standing, making him the next HOH – great for his game if he DOES plan on sitting next to Jag at the end, but not great because he has to nominate two people and basically is allied with everyone in the house. Oops!

Luckily he has a letter from Reilly and a picture of her with his mom in the HOH room to give him strength. What do you call a showmance when the people are communicating solely through production?

Matt's never going to nominate Jag, and he's unexpectedly loyal to his final three with Bowie, so it ends up being Cirie and Felicia on the block – despite the promise he made to never nominate Cirie. Matt does say his target is Felicia, but Jag wants Cirie out – and how much of a fight will Matt put up to save her?

This is really coming down to how much do Jag and Matt wanna keep their bromance going? And I'm still expecting the unexpected, but also I'm expecting the expected and that's those two going to the end. We'll have to see. Don't miss our coverage on PopCulture's Social Call – we have some of these longer breakdowns with Nick coming up, so let us know what you think in the comments!