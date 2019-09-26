‘Big Brother 21’ Reveals Its Winner, and Fans Are Uneasy

It was an up-and-down 99 days in the Big Brother house, and it came down to Wednesday’s episode as Holly Allen, Jackson Michie and Nicole Anthony were the final three standing on finale night. Michie had previously won the part one of a three-part competition to earn a spot in the final Head of Household challenge, meaning Nicole and Holly dueled it out to kick off the episode.

In an episode that featured more drama than expected with the jury coming back into the picture and the non-jury members getting their screen time, the ending of Big Brother was nothing short of entertaining.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WARNING: Spoilers from the season finale ahead

After Holly defeated Nicole in part two, she faced off with Michie in the final part for Head of Household. After getting all eight questions correct, Michie won the last challenge and ended up evicting Nicole.

The showmance headed into the finale together and faced the jury.

After much back-and-forth as they pleaded their case, it was Michie who was crowned as the Big Brother champion.

The decision by the jury caused quite a stir on Twitter as Michie was involved in some controversial situations throughout the season along with former houseguest, Jack Matthews. His previous remarks and interactions were brought up prior to Julie Chen announcing the winner, which only added more fuel to the fire that is social media.

a jackson saying i’m not racist to his parents being the last thing i hear is kinda hilarious #BB21Finale — caitlin💕 (@caitiezo) September 26, 2019

I’m glad this is over. What a terrible season. Alright well… #BB21Finale pic.twitter.com/CVIamgXTS6 — Edna Mode (@HeyThereNiNi) September 26, 2019

Jackson’s face is turning red bc everyone is calling him out on his bullshit from this season LOL #BB21Finale — mikala (@ChadwickMikala) September 26, 2019

Mickie knows America hates him and that’s why he’s unhappy .hes for sure racist and he knows it . I hate how they placed the voting before the call outs #BB21Finale — Brandon Romero (@BrandonJRomero_) September 26, 2019

Others felt that Michie played the best game and deserved the victory after securing a season-high 11 competition wins.

One of those who was pleased to see him win was former houseguest and fan favorite, Dan Gheesling, who tweeted: “Congrats to Michie on winning the season. Not an easy thing to do.”

I’m so happy michie won for the sole purpose that the jury FINALLY voted on a game level & not personal. yes, he’s an awful person, but he played a great game. #bb21 — allison gilfoy (@AllisonGilfoy) September 26, 2019