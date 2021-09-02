'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Outcome Has Fans Thrilled

As always, Wednesday night's episode of /category/big-brother/Big Brother featured the Power of Veto competition. Fans last saw that Sarah Beth and Kyland were anonymously nominated by the secret HoH, Claire, who won the power thanks to the Coin of Destiny. Xavier was also on the block after accepting a punishment in last week's veto competition. Alas, none of the nominees won the Power of Veto. Instead, Hannah ended up winning the veto and securing her first competition win in the process. Fans couldn't have been more thrilled by how the episode's events played out.

In addition to the nominees, Hannah, Alyssa and Claire were chosen to compete for the veto. Ultimately, Hannah narrowly beat out Sarah Beth to win the power. Of course, she was so excited to win the power to add to her Big Brother resume. But, she was even more excited by the fact that the Cookout's plan for the week was a success. After winning the veto, Hannah decided to pull Xavier off of the block, meaning that Sarah Beth and Kyland are the only nominees for the week. Come Thursday, Sarah Beth will likely be evicted as Kyland has the support from the Cookout alliance.

Not only were fans happy for Hannah's win, but they were also stoked about the possibility that Sarah Beth will leave at the end of the week. Read on to see exactly what they're saying.