'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Outcome Has Fans Thrilled
As always, Wednesday night's episode of /category/big-brother/Big Brother featured the Power of Veto competition. Fans last saw that Sarah Beth and Kyland were anonymously nominated by the secret HoH, Claire, who won the power thanks to the Coin of Destiny. Xavier was also on the block after accepting a punishment in last week's veto competition. Alas, none of the nominees won the Power of Veto. Instead, Hannah ended up winning the veto and securing her first competition win in the process. Fans couldn't have been more thrilled by how the episode's events played out.
In addition to the nominees, Hannah, Alyssa and Claire were chosen to compete for the veto. Ultimately, Hannah narrowly beat out Sarah Beth to win the power. Of course, she was so excited to win the power to add to her Big Brother resume. But, she was even more excited by the fact that the Cookout's plan for the week was a success. After winning the veto, Hannah decided to pull Xavier off of the block, meaning that Sarah Beth and Kyland are the only nominees for the week. Come Thursday, Sarah Beth will likely be evicted as Kyland has the support from the Cookout alliance.
Not only were fans happy for Hannah's win, but they were also stoked about the possibility that Sarah Beth will leave at the end of the week. Read on to see exactly what they're saying.
Slide 1
It’s giving me goosebumps, it’s pure joy for me pic.twitter.com/8PtlP4TgJz— Ebonee Beauty (@EboneeBeauty) September 2, 2021
Hannah decided to use the Power on Veto on Xavier in order to ensure that either Kyland or Sarah Beth would be evicted. But, since the Cookout has been dominating the game since the start, it's almost a guarantee that Sarah Beth will go home over Kyland.prevnext
Slide 2
Tiff won HOH, Claire won Coin, Hannah won VETO on a comp Azah hosted.
Derek X is aveneged by his girls. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/VMxbF5uOx6— Lisa Ram (@lilyleaf10177) August 29, 2021
Hannah, Claire, and Tiffany (the latter of whom was the original HoH) were all determined to send Sarah Beth home this week. It looks like they'll get their wish.prevnext
Slide 3
#bb23 HANNAH CHADDHA WON THE VETO SHE IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/dJSS3R1qrL— Via ❤ (She/Her) (@ViaLovingFan) September 2, 2021
Sarah Beth held a major position of power last week as she was the Head of Household. But, the tide has turned, and it's not in her favor.prevnext
Slide 4
Sara Beth made Derek X feel the SAME way she’s feeling last week but she enjoyed EVERY minute of it! Girl cry me a river build a bridge and get over it #bb23 pic.twitter.com/5nwZAriGwZ— Rachelle Leconte (@RachelleLeconte) September 2, 2021
Some fans are overjoyed to see Sarah Beth go home as she was the one who put fan-favorite Derek X. on the block last week. So, it doesn't seem like they'll be too sad to see her go.prevnext
Slide 5
Tiffany in the corner during the veto meeting like #BigBrother #bb23 pic.twitter.com/GaLfTMswCt— Michael Harmon (@michaelharmon_) September 2, 2021
Even though she's on the block next to Kyland, Sarah Beth does think that there's a chance that she'll stay this week. If only she knew about the Cookout...prevnext
Slide 6
Poetry is Sarah Beth gunning so hard for Hannah early on, only for Hannah to beat her by a few seconds in the competition that seals her fate 💀 #BB23— Rob Pierzina Chen Moonves (@RobertReality) September 2, 2021
Clearly, fans were thrilled to see the veto events play out as they did. Luckily for them, Hannah beat Sarah Beth in the veto by mere seconds.prevnext
Slide 7
Can not wait to have a Nicole Beth eviction party tomorrow #bb23 pic.twitter.com/669uBlBSXe— Emily Nash (@Halbert_Mommy) September 2, 2021
To see whether Sarah Beth of Kyland goes home, fans can tune in to Big Brother on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.prev