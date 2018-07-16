‘Big Brother 20’: Read HOH Scottie’s Sweet Letter From Mom

Scottie Salton is the new Head of Household on Big Brother Season 20, and he’s celebrating that victory with a taste of home.

The Chicago shipping manager won the Pineapple, Inc. memory challenge, beating out housemate Rachel Swindler in a tiebreaker bonus round.

The win comes with some serious perks– a letter from home, a stay in the private HOH suite and a number of little gifts and snacks to make his stay a little more like home– but it has one major downside. He will be tasked Sunday with nominating two of his fellow players to go on the block for this week’s eviction, which is sure to be a tough task after he secretly flipped his vote from the FOUTTE alliance to help send Swaggy C home on Thursday.

While he plots what to do, he can enjoy the benefits of winning Big Brother HOH. And after his tough week playing a pawn on the block, Scottie definitely deserves a little rest and relaxation.

Keep scrolling to read what Scottie’s mom wrote to him and get a glimpse into his life outside the Big Brother house and in his custom HOH suite.

“Hi Boo”

Hi Boo,



I am SO PROUD of you, I miss you and I love you so very much!! With that said, I really don’t want you home just yet.

Encouragement from home

We’re all doing well and rooting for you every step of the way. I’ve just been doing my daily thing here, haha.



Had the family over for a pizza party in your honor. With everyone here, your sisters

especially, it is very loud.

Little Scottie

Stay true to yourself, my Boo, my Cowboy, my dream come true. Love you, Love you, Love you!!!

Thinking of you always,



Your Mama

Perks of being the HOH

In addition to a heartwarming letter from home, Scottie will enjoy a number of perks for winning this week’s HOH challenge.

One of these perks is a basket full of his favorite things, including salsa, Gatorade, a bottle of sparkling wine and some sick new shades! His mini fridge in the HOH suite is also filled with some delicious goodies, including Horizon Organic chocolate milk, Boathouse smoothies and Celeste frozen pizzas!

And what would being HOH even mean without being able to kick back and show off your status in the comfortable HOH robe? Scottie’s housemates won’t be able forget who’s in charge this week.

Room Setup

Scottie can contemplate his next move in the luxurious HOH suite, offering him a good night’s sleep away from his fellow houseguests and some much-needed privacy. He’ll also have some familiar faces looking on, including photos of his family, sister and himself as a little boy.

Read the full letter

This letter from home should help Scottie stick to his guns during the fraught landscape of the Big Brother house, but will he be able to keep his alliances close to the vest during this week’s nominations and eviction? Or will his vote to evict Swaggy C blow up in his face?

BB App Store

And don’t forget to use your vote to shake things up in the house with the BB App Store, which awards a “Power” and “Crap” app to the most and least trending houseguest every week.

In the BB App Store, open to U.S. residents 18 and older while the polls are open, each fan can cast up to 10 votes for the most trending player. Votes can be cast on the CBS Messenger Bot, available on Facebook, Kik, Skype and Twitter.

Fans will be asked to answer each question with a player:

Which Houseguest is most entertaining to watch?

Which Houseguest is annoying you the most?

Which Houseguest’s gameplay is most fun to watch?

Which Houseguest is the funniest?

Which Houseguest has you screaming at the television?

For more information, visit CBS.com/BBvote.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

