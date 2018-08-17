Bethenny Frankel Pays Tribute to Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel has broken her silence after the death of her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, sharing a photo of the late 51-year-old on Instagram Monday.

The photo sees Shields lying on a bed and also includes Frankel’s dog, Cookie, who passed away in October 2017.

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” the Real Housewives of New York star wrote. “#nowandforever.”

Shields was found dead in his apartment in Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, Aug. 10, of an apparent overdose. He and Frankel had been friends for years and had an on-again, off-again relationship for the last few years.

Ahead of her post, Frankel attended Shields’ funeral in Long Island, New York. The Skinnygirl founder was seen exiting a car, wearing all black as a man held an umbrella over her head.

Days before his death, Shields praised Frankel while speaking on the Listen Up Show With Mitchell Chadrow on Aug. 5.

“She’s great. She’s a great mother. She’s a great person,” Shields said of the businesswoman. “She’s really, really smart. She is terrific in every way.”

The late banker added that he and Frankel were originally friends before their relationship evolved in later years.

“I’ve known Bethenny a very, very long time. I met her when we were both still in college, and my ex-wife [Jill Shields] and her were friends in high school,” he shared. “We remained friends the whole time that I was married — nothing but friends. And then right after Jill and I got separated, Bethenny and I started dating and we’ve been together on and off now for I think it was almost four years. That’s what she told me … but we do break up a lot.”

According to the New York Post, Shields overdosed on prescription pills and reportedly asked his assistant to administer him Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. The medication failed to revive him and he was found dead when emergency responders arrived.

Jill, who was separated from Shields at the time of his death, issued a statement about his death on Friday.

“We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Shields and Jill were married for 26 years before splitting in 2016. They shared four children.

Photo Credit: Alessio Botticelli / Contributor / Getty Images