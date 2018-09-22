Bethenny Frankel Reveals ‘Grief Diet’ Is Reason for Dramatic Weight Loss

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel blamed her “grief diet” for the reason behind her sudden, dramatic weight loss, a month after the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

On Friday, the 47-year-old Frankel shared a photo of herself smiling, wearing a colorful dress and holding a “Love” sculpture. “All you need is [heart emoji],” Frankel wrote.

One fan noticed her thinner frame, writing, “You’re looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?”

“Death will do that to a person #griefdiet. I don’t recommend it,” Frankel, who founded the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, replied, reports E! News.

Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10 after an apparent overdose. Frankel and the 51-year-old banker began dating in 2016, after Frankel’s divorce from second husband Jason Hoppy was finalized. The two had been friends for almost 30 years, since his estranged wife Jill was a high school friend of Frankel’s.

Since Shields’ death, Frankel has been open about how she is dealing with the grief. In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Frankel said she was staying busy by helping victims of Hurricane Florence, just as she did for victims of hurricanes Maria and Harvey last year.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving the process and feeling. I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it,” she told PEOPLE.

Frankel continued, “People are suffering way more than I am. People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

In a Sept. 12 interview with E! News at the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans collection, Frankel said it has been a “difficult summer” and said Shields was a “big cheerleader” for her.

“I was talking about it when we were getting ready. I’m like ‘Dennis is here today. He would be so proud.’ I mean, he really, really would. He would be counting the jeans we’re selling as we speak,” Frankel said last week.

After Shields’ death, RHONY fans sent their condolences to Frankel and his family. Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill also put her on-screen feuds with Frankel aside to express her sadness over Shields’ death.

“I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic,” Radziwill tweeted.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images