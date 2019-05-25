Reality

Beth Chapman Gets Real With ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Co-Star Bobby Brown About Having No Regrets

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is getting advice from an unexpected place, former co-star, Bobby Brown.

Brown, a bail bondsman in his own right, appeared on numerous episodes of the A&E reality series and worked behind the scenes on others. However, he had a falling out with the Chapmans and A&E in 2011 over being allegedly cut out of the shows’ profits, according to an article from The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the two crossed paths online on Friday after Chapman dealt with some personal drama online.

Chapman, who has been diagnosed with cancer, bashed her stepdaughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, for allegedly not reaching out on Mother’s Day. She also insisted that Lyssa cut herself and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman out of granddaughter Abbie’s high school graduation.

After Beth posted these allegations, Brown chimed in with words of support. In his message, Brown implied that he was on Beth’s side and that Lyssa should bury the hatchet.

After Brown revealed his own personal experiences with regret, Chapman replied with a resounding agreement.

Chapman, who is not undergoing treatment for her cancer, wanted to send the message that “forever is forever” and that she, too, lives with regret about not seeing her own parent again before his passing.

As far as Lyssa’s response to all this, in a now deleted tweet, Lyssa denied some of what Beth said, while also shifting the blame on others aspects of the issue.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” Lyssa tweeted.

