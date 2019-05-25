Beth Chapman Gets Real With ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Co-Star Bobby Brown About Having No Regrets

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is getting advice from an unexpected place, former co-star, Bobby Brown.

Brown, a bail bondsman in his own right, appeared on numerous episodes of the A&E reality series and worked behind the scenes on others. However, he had a falling out with the Chapmans and A&E in 2011 over being allegedly cut out of the shows’ profits, according to an article from The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the two crossed paths online on Friday after Chapman dealt with some personal drama online.

I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD

She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation

On Friday 😔I would have moved a mountain to be there 🎓 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Chapman, who has been diagnosed with cancer, bashed her stepdaughter, “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, for allegedly not reaching out on Mother’s Day. She also insisted that Lyssa cut herself and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman out of granddaughter Abbie’s high school graduation.

After Beth posted these allegations, Brown chimed in with words of support. In his message, Brown implied that he was on Beth’s side and that Lyssa should bury the hatchet.

All I can say is that after my mom passed over 3 years ago, I second guessed WHY did I pass on times that I know I could have spent even more time with her or whatever. I wish for every child that still has MOM and DAD…NO REGRETS, #NoGrudges, Reach out and say “I Love You.” RT https://t.co/aKkLpokGaB — Bobby Brown (@bobbybrown719) May 24, 2019

After Brown revealed his own personal experiences with regret, Chapman replied with a resounding agreement.

Chapman, who is not undergoing treatment for her cancer, wanted to send the message that “forever is forever” and that she, too, lives with regret about not seeing her own parent again before his passing.

I know Bob they just don’t understand that forever is forever. You can’t take it back & you can’t give it back time is not on our side . My dad wanted to come back to Hawaii before he died I should have dropped everything I was doing and brought him . Regret isnt fun 2live with https://t.co/Jo7lhLQ8NG — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 24, 2019

As far as Lyssa’s response to all this, in a now deleted tweet, Lyssa denied some of what Beth said, while also shifting the blame on others aspects of the issue.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” Lyssa tweeted.

