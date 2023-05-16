Beth Chapman's Kids Share Touching Mother's Day Tributes to Her

Beth Chapman's children paid tribute to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. Chapman died in June 2019 after a battle with throat cancer, which spread to her lungs. She and Duane "Dog" Chapman had two children together, son Garry Chapman, 22, and daughter Bonnie Chapman, 24. Chapman also had two children from previous relationships, Dominic Davis, 38, and Cecily Chapman, 29.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mom in heaven," Cecily, whose father is Keith Barmore, wrote on Instagram. "Not a day goes by without wishing I could be sitting next to you in the car playing our favorite songs and seeing these cute faces you made. You gave me the best life mom, I love you for infinity." Cecily included a black and white photo of her mother.

Bonnie paid tribute to "the woman who made me who I am" on Mother's Day. The holiday came several weeks after Bonnie's pets died in a house fire. Bonnie was sure Chapman is now "surrounded by my babies and getting so much love" in heaven.

"I'm so thankful for the time I had with you and the love you showed me," Bonnie wrote. "You inspired people every day and inspired me to be who I am. Thank you for being you, my badass mom. I miss your smile and your devious looks, I'm so thankful to be your daughter. I love you every day and forever."

Garry shared a lengthy tribute to Chapman, whom he called the "best mom" in the world. Although she is no longer with him physically, Garry noted how her "love and guidance" continue to influence his life every single day. "I am grateful for every moment we shared together, and for the unconditional love that you showed me throughout your life," Garry wrote.

"Today, on Mother's Day, I am thinking of you and all the wonderful memories we shared together," Garry wrote in part. "I miss you more than words can express, and I wish God had given me more time to spend with you. I wish you could see the things I'm doing now, the person I've become, and the accomplishments I've achieved. I wish I could share these moments with you, and that you could be here to celebrate with me." In the end, Garry thanked his mother for "being the best mother a child could ask for."

Chapman married Duane in 2006. She was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer in September 2017. Her cancer went into remission, but it returned in 2019 and spread to her lungs. She received treatment while filming Dog's Most Wanted earlier that year. She died on June 26, 2019, at age 51.

Bonnie lost her rental home during a house fire on April 25 in Fishersville, Virginia. Her three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake all died in the fire. Her pets all helped her in countless ways in the years since Chapman's death. "I cherished every moment I spent with these babies and am devastated that I wasn't able to save them," Bonnie wrote on April 28. "I would have given my life for any of them...Until we meet again, my babies, I miss you all with every fiber of my being."