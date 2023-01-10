Beth Chapman's Daughters Sue 'Dog's Most Wanted' Star Over Memorial Fund

Beth Chapman's daughters have previously publicly criticized a memorial fund created in their mother's name, and now the women are taking a Dog's Most Wanted star to court over it. According to TMZ, Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore have filed a lawsuit against Rainy Robinson, who was Beth's best friend. Robinson also appeared on Dog's Most Wanted alongside the late reality TV country hunter.

In their suit, Chapman and Barmore allege that Robinson has been taking on donations at Beth Chapman Memorial Inc., which she claimed would be given to Beth's children along with control of the fund. However, the sisters claim this has never happened. For her part, Robinson claims that she has tried to turn over the fund to Chapman and Barmore but alleges they have distanced themselves in a manner that has prohibited the change of control. She also claims that the charity has other purposes, such as a victim fund for families whose loved ones have been murdered, and creating a scholarship. Chapman and Barmore are suing to block the Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. from using their names and images for the charity. They are also asked for at least $50K in damages.

Barmore first spoke out against the fund back in November. In a post on Instagram, Cecily shared an image from Beth Chapman Memorial Inc., which was started following Chapman's death in 2019. "Have you ever donated to Beth Chapman Memorial Inc? If so you should ask where your money is," Cecily wrote. "According to the California Secretary of State, on 7/6/22 They closed their office in Merced and moved to a mail forwarding address in Sacramento."

She continued, "It says that one officer still lives in California at the old office address. The problem is the house was force-sold in June due to a divorce so the Secretary of the charity does not live there which means the forms is clearly a lie. Add to it that according to the Attorney General's office in California, once again, Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. is missing required reporting and the charity shows an address that is no longer the office address for the charity."

Cecily went on to pose a number of questions: "Where is the money? Where does it go? Why is my mother's name being used for a bait and switch when even the addresses don't match up? Why is the woman who cheated on my mom with my dad listed as the Secretary of a scholarship in her name? Why would a woman who claims to be a friend of my mother allow the woman who cheated on my mom to live with her?" In response, Beth's widower Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has sided against his daughter and step-daughter. "This is a bogus claim. The memorial fund was approved by Beth's estate, which I administrate," Dog told TMZ. "The lawsuit against the fund's founder is nothing more than harassment."