Beth Chapman's Daughters Share Massive Update on Charity Using Her Name

Beth Chapman's daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore continue to keep her memory alive. On Instagram, they shared an update on the memorial fund that was set up in Beth's honor. Their update comes over three years after Beth died following a battle with cancer.

Bonnie and Cecily revealed to their followers that they are now the ones in control of Beth Chapman Memorial, Inc. after the former owner offered to step aside. Now that they have the reins of the organization, they will make sure that Beth's memory is honored in the right way. They wrote, "Our plans for the scholarship are to be much more transparent and create a board of women who genuinely love Beth and want to carry her legacy on."

The two sisters have been vocal about their plans to take over this non-profit. Elsewhere in their Instagram statement, they noted that they retained an attorney and forensic accountant in order to help this process go smoothly. Bonnie and Cecily once again stressed that they want to be transparent with their fans when it comes to Beth's memorial fund. They stated, "One thing we promise, and our mom would demand, is transparency. That is why we are taking over the project." The sisters continued to write that they want to make sure that all of the money that has been funneled through the fund over the past three years is accounted for. Once their forensic accountant completes their audit, Bonnie and Cecily will officially be in control of the memorial fund.

"We will publish the audit when it is complete, as we believe transparency is the only real way to honor our mother's incredible legacy," they continued. "Thank you for your amazing support." At the end of their message, Cecily and Bonnie cautioned fans to wait to make any financial contributions until after the audit is complete. As previously stated, this update comes over three years since Beth's death at the age of 51.

Beth passed away following years of battling throat cancer. She died after being rushed to Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii and subsequently being placed in a medical coma. Her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, told fans about her passing, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."