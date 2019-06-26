Beth Chapman’s Last Instagram Post Was of Her ‘Sunshine’ Cecily

Just a week before her death, Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman shared a final Instagram post celebrating her “sunshine” daughter Cecily. The post, dated last week, marked Cecily’s 26th birthday. Chapman shared it alongside a smiling photo of her daughter.

“My sunshine ! Turns 26 today,” Chapman wrote in the caption. She went on to describe Cecily as a “true beauty with street smarts” who is “reliable dependable trustworthy and true.”

“A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing she’s clever and sassy.. but you’ll find no one more loyal to family then she [is]! Through thick and through thin all out or all in we have muddled through this together,” Chapman continued.

“Celebrating Her Birthday today I’m reminded what great sacrifices she makes for family every day,” the post concluded. “Your are loved beyond words Cecily savannah you stay sweet. {or you’ll answer to yo mama}.”

While at first posting the photo had been met with other wishing Cecily happy birthday, the comments section is now being flooded by fans reacting to Chapman’s Wednesday passing.

“My heart hurts. we’ll always love you Beth,” one fan wrote.

“RIP BETH!!” another commented. “I’m so sorry you has to go!!! I just don’t want to believe it!! It sucks!! But you are no longer suffering!! You are in a better place!!”

“Your last message reflects everything you were: a mother, a fighter, love,” a third commented. “Be at peace.”

“This is so surreal, having to say goodbye to someone I’ve grown up watching,” wrote another. “Laughing at how you put up a brave face when arresting the fugitive, and then at the flick of a switch your mom side comes out and you’re the sweetest person they’ve ever met. Rest In Peace, your fight is over.”

“Beth!! I’m so sorry to hear that you have left us, Rest in Peace. You were to young! I know you’ll be watching over your family in heaven keeping them safe. Prayers,” a fifth commented.

Chapman passed away on the morning of Wednesday, June 26 surrounded by her family, including husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, who took to Twitter just before noon eastern write that his wife had “hiked the stairway to heaven” following a long battle with cancer. She was 51.

She is survived by her husband and their four children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis.