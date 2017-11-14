Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Reveals Her Cancer Prognosis

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is opening up about her stage two throat cancer — and vows that she’s fighting the disease with everything she’s got.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” Chapman said in a promo clip for their upcoming two-hour A&E special. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

The 49-year-old and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, will document Beth’s surgery and journey toward recovery in Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

The special begins with Chapman’s diagnosis of a T2 tumor in the back of her throat, which she revealed in September. Chapman has previously said that the tumor is blocking her breathing.

“They said, ‘I’m sorry, Dog,’ ” recalls Duane, 64. “That’s when I knew.”

“I want my children to be able to see what a fight their mother put up,” Chapman said tearfully.

“I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Chapman wrote in a letter to her fans after her diagnosis. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

Adds Duane on the upcoming special, “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

During their podcast, Dog & Beth: Looking for Trouble, Duane said that Chapman is trying to be strong even though it’s extremely difficult.

“I’m good and she’s trying to do good,” he said, according to Page Six. “On a 1 to 10 [scale] her pain is about a 9 so…she’s not good.”

The diagnosis was shocking for the couple as Beth exercised regularly doing both strength and cardio training before learning that she had cancer.

“The doctor said she was the most healthiest 49-year-old female he’d seen, so this stuff can attack the healthiest,” Dog said. “You don’t have to be sick to catch cancer. She was really healthy.”

The couple was spotted in public after Chapman’s surgery in September. A bandage could be seen on her neck.

“Her doctor said we won round one,” Dog said after the surgery. “We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.”

Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives airs on Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. E.T. on A&E.