Beth Chapman Poses for Adorable Photo With Dog After Cancer Scare

Beth Chapman is showing love to her dog, and no, we don’t mean her bounty-hunting husband.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a photo Monday of her looking healthy and happy while slipping a few holiday treats to her pup Roxy at a Christmas party.

“She just wanted a Lil bite #roxy #christmasparty,” she captioned the picture.

The 50-year-old recently underwent extensive surgery to remove a cancerous mass in her throat, which was chronicled on their A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives last month.

After the surgery, Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed that Beth was “cancer-free” after being given only at 50/50 chance of survival.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he said during the special. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Fans were happy to see Beth looking like her old self in her new photo.

“So glad to see you happy and smiling and making it [through] the storm!! [You’re] the strongest lady and an amazing inspiration to young ladies out there!!” one commented. “I love [you] and [your] family! Thank God for [you] Beth!”

“You looking amazing,” another added. “Hope all is well and you continue to be a fighter.”

Since the good news broke, fans have been gunning for the family to revive their series, even if they aren’t going after criminals anymore.

A message from Dog last month has some thinking that line of thinking isn’t too far fetched.

#DogandBeth #FightforTheirLives THANK YOU EVERYONE LOVE YOU ALL ….to be continued???? — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 28, 2017

“#DogandBeth #FightforTheirLives THANK YOU EVERYONE LOVE YOU ALL….to be continued????” he tweeted.

Fans will just have to wait and see if Dog and Beth will make their return to TV.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrsdog4real