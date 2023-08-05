'Below Deck' Star Breaks Collarbone

Below Deck Down Under star Harry Van Vliet is recovering from a broken collarbone. The Season 2 newcomer took to Instagram last week to share a video of him scuba diving but then broke the news to his followers that he's had "to go back to Australia to recover from a broken collarbone. Looking forward to getting back to Asia as soon as I have recovered."

It's unclear how he broke his collarbone and how long he will be out of commission, but fans were quick to send their well wishes to the Deckhand. Van Vliet can currently be seen in the second season of the Bravo reality series, which follows the lives of crew members who work and reside on a superyacht during a charter season in Australia. Season 2 only premiered in July, but it seems he has already racked up a fan base.

From the sounds of his Instagram post, Harry Van Vliet is also frequently living in Asia, at least for the time being. His Instagram also shows plenty of diving posts, so it's possible something may have happened on a dive where he got injured, or maybe even while on the superyacht. Luckily he has still kept up posting and promoting Below Deck Down Under, so he seems to be enjoying some time off and doing well also. Fingers crossed, it's not for long since he already is getting antsy about getting back to diving.

One of the several spinoffs of Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under initially premiered in March 2022. Along with Van Vliet, Jason Chambers once again returns as Captain, Tzarina Mace-Ralph serves as Chef, Aesha Scott is the Chief Stewardess, Laura Bileskaline and Margot Sisson are the 2nd and 3rd Stewardesses, respectively, Luke Jones is the Bosun, and Adam Kodra and Culver Bradbury are the additional Deckhands for Season 2. Although a little bit smaller than the yacht in Season 1, the crew is aboard the Northern Sun for Season 2, built by Narasaki Shipyard.

Hopefully, Harry Van Vliet has a speedy recovery, and he will be able to get back to doing what he loves very soon. Luckily fans will be able to still watch him on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, which airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The series is also available to stream on Peacock, with new episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays, the day after they air on Bravo.