Below Deck Mediterranean, a spinoff of Bravo's Below Deck, will premiere earlier than fans expected. According to Monsters and Critics, Below Deck Med will premiere on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, one week before it launches on Bravo. The newest season of the reality show will premiere on Bravo on June 28.

Fans who are subscribed to Peacock will be able to access the Below Deck Med premiere a week early. The Below Deck Med premiere will launch on Peacock on June 21. To access the premiere episode a week early, fans will have to sign up for the paid version of Peacock, which costs $4.99 per month. If you do sign up for the streaming service, not only will you be able to watch the Season 6 premiere early, but you'll also be able to watch the other seasons of the reality show. Monsters and Critics noted that the first four seasons of Below Deck Med are currently available on the platform. The fifth season will drop on June 14.

The official Instagram account for Below Deck Med shared this exciting news. They posted a teaser for the upcoming season alongside a message about how fans can access the Season 6 premiere early. They wrote, "Congrats, Primary! Your charter is getting a head start #BelowDeckMed returns to @bravotv on 6/28, and you can watch every episode one week early exclusively on @PeacockTV!"

Below Deck Med will feature several returning cast members, including Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White. There will also be some new faces joining the cast. Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Yawn shared that fans can expect some exciting times (and rocky waters) ahead. During a discussion with fellow Below Deck captains Lee Rosbach and Glenn Shephard, Yawn said that fans will be in for a treat when the newest season does premiere.

“A completely different season,” she said about Season 6. “I think the viewers will really like what we have—a great crew, a diverse crew, and I’m really excited to be a part of it. So, for me, it was such a wonderful experience. It was actually amazing.” Yawn didn't reveal too many other details about Below Deck Med. However, it does sound like Season 6 will be one for the ages.