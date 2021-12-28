‘Below Deck’ Star Quits 3 Hours Before Charter: ‘My Body Is Just Shutting Down’

A recent voyage with the Below Deck was missing one helping hand. As Cheat Sheet reported, Jessica Albert quit during a recent episode of the Bravo series. Her exit was, perhaps, one of the most remarkable in the show’s history as she left without saying goodbye to nearly everyone on the crew.

While Albert was placed on service for a charter, trouble soon arose when she expressed that she wasn’t entirely up to the task. More specifically, she felt as though she could not keep up with the demands that come along with working alongside the rest of the Below Deck crew. Albert could tell that her co-workers were frustrated with her, namely chief stew Heather Chase and second stew Fraser Olender. So, she told Chase, “I really, really whole-heartedly wanted to do this. But my body is just shutting down.”

“I could not anticipate how taxing this would be on my system,” Albert continued. “And my body is just not letting me do it. I’m really sorry. I hate to put you guys in a bad place. I have to go.” She continued to reflect on the matter in her confessional by explaining exactly why she felt the need to quit hours before the charter. The Below Deck personality told the camera, “Obviously I wanted to fulfill my end of the bargain. I’m leaving them pretty high and dry. I get it. But at the end of the day, I come first.”

Chase then told her that she had an hour to pack her belongings before departing. Aside from Chase, Albert didn’t let anyone else, including Captain Lee Rosbach, know that she was bowing out on the job. Although, when she was leaving, she ran into Olender who helped her carry her suitcase up the stairs. The two also exchanged a sweet, brief embrace before she finally departed. Many members of the crew were shocked by Albert’s quiet departure. None were more surprised than Rosbach, who told the camera that this situation was a first for him. He said, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a crew member leave without saying something like ‘bye, f—you, go to hell?’ I did expect more out of Jess than just this silent departure. This is as f—ed up as a Georgia road blizzard.”