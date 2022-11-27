'Below Deck' Star Kyle Dickard Arrested

Below Deck Adventure star Kyle Dickard was arrested after charging onto a soccer field in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old also allegedly tried to bribe the police officers who arrested him. Dickard joked about the incident on Instagram, although police and security found nothing funny about it.

The incident happened during Paraguay and Colombia's friendly match at DRV PNK Stadium. Dickard ran onto the field without a shirt on, forcing security and police to chase him before they arrested him. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, police said Dickard hit a security guard in the face when they tried to tackle him.

Some members of the crowd threw beer at police officers and security as the Bravo star was taken into custody. According to the documents, other spectators jumped onto the field too. About 17,000 people attended the match.

Dickard allegedly offered to pay $300 to officers if they would "break off" and release him, police said. They refused and charged him with disorderly conduct, resisting without violation, and bribery of a public servant. Dickard has paid $750 of his $7,500 bond, according to a bond report, reports PEOPLE.

On Nov. 23, Dickard joked about the incident. He posted a video clearly showing himself running onto the field and his mugshot. "How it started vs. How it ended," he wrote. "I would of scored if I had a belt on...js."

Dickard only appeared on three episodes of Below Deck Adventure, which premiered on Nov. 1. During the Nov. 15 episode, Captain Kerry Titheradge told boatswain Lewis Lipton that deckhand Nathan Morely was "really upset" after Dickard threatened him with violence, reports Us Weekly. "I feel that he is a threat to the safety of other crew members," the captain said of Dickard. Lipton hoped he could get Dickard to change his behavior because of his experience. However, after a conversation with Titheradge, Dickard agreed to leave before the crew had to file a report.

Below Deck fans were never pleased with Dickard during his short tenure, but Titherage told Decider he was not immediately aware that Dickard was disrespecting his colleagues. "If I had seen it, he would've been off the boat," Titherage explained. "What worries captains the most is an insubordinate crew member. It's not a pride thing or an ego thing. It's very much a safety thing. If we're having a fire on board and I need a crew member to go grab the hose but he or she decides it's time to jump off the side, lives are at danger. If you think you know better than the captain, lives are in danger." Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.