Belle Collective Season 4 shows one husband doing whatever he can to win the heart of his estranged wife back. In seasons past, Latesha and Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating. marriage has been up and down due to his infidelity. She's moved out of their shared home and into her mother's, only to return and give their marriage a shot for Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating. to revert back to his previous behavior. The couple have been together since Lateshia was 17, with Lateshia not having any other romantic partners except Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating.. She admits she feels stifled in her marriage at times but is unafraid of moving forward without him. Lateshia also wants to raise their son in the same household. In a sneak peek for the upcoming Dec. 1 episode, Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating. is using music to try and woo Lateshia back.

"Music has always been a part of our relationship. It's always been a part of our friendship. So, with this song right here, I pray it takes her back to that feeling," Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating. says in his confessional. "It could take her back to the understanding and maybe I can catch her ear. I embarrassed her in front of people, so I want to show her how much I love her in front of the world."

Glenn proceeds to perform wearing an all-white ensemble, with Lateshia in the audience wearing black leather. Their co-stars are present for the occasion. He then performs an original rap he curated for his wife.

Lateshia is impressed, saying in her confessional: "To see Glen hopes that an original song will warm his wife's heart enough to forgive his cheating. on the mic and to know music has always been our love language, it sent all types of emotions in my body…love…I don't know, I just felt like a little girl again…a little girl sitting under the garage and we're just listening to music. So, yeah, he had me feeling some type of way," she gushed.

Belle Collective airs every Friday at 8 PM EST on OWN. Watch the sneak peek above.