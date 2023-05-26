'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip - The Ladies Skip Tambra's Event

Season 3 of Belle Collective is the most drama-filled. The Carlos King-produced reality show follows the most in-demand movers and shakers in Jackson, MS. Six successful Black-female entrepreneurs show that there's more to the South than gravy as they are at the center of the city's progression. But their relationship trouble, both with each other and in their respective romantic lives, can sometimes put a damper on things.

Tambra Cherie, local radio personality and national entertainment contributor, is trying to balance life shacking up with her longtime beau, Demond, and keep her independence. She's typically above the shenanigans in her friendship group, but as the super trailer showed, her co-stars may have it out for her. That's made clear in the upcoming May 26 episode when she hosts an event, and only one of her cast members shows up.

"You're the only one I've seen," Tambra tells Season 2 newcomer, Sogucci. "The other belles and Tambra are not in a place where they need to be attending her events right now," Soguccie says in her confessional. "They're still really upset with Tambra for all of the lying at the reunion," she adds." But according to Lateisha Pearson, she didn't get an invite – not that she would have attended anyway. Latrice Rogers shares similar sentiments.

"No one wants to attend Tambra's tailgate event because Tambra keeps lying," Marie Hamilton-Abston adds in her confessional. And after Tambra and Aiskisha Holly's fallout last season, anything Tambra does is far from Holly's mind. Questions also arise with a mystery man that is at the event with Tambra.

In episode 2, Cliff causes more trouble in Latrice and Josh's friendship after showing up to her night on the town. The Belles avoid Tambra's tailgate but support SoGucci's workout event, showing there's some tension amongst the group. JJ's ex-wife (and Cliff's ex-flame) makes an appearance. Tensions rise between Latrice and SoGucci at Star's baby shower due to their broken business deal. Belle Collective airs every Friday on OWN. Watch the exclusive clip above.