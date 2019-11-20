Barbara Corcoran Feels ‘More Powerful’ With Her Latest Venture Than on ‘Shark Tank’ (Exclusive)

For self-made millionaire and Shark Tank veteran Barbara Corcoran, helping people achieve their true potential is the real power move. In honor of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, the businesswoman opened up to PopCulture.com about the new project that has her feeling even “more powerful” than she does sitting alongside her fellow Sharks, as well as helping women with an entrepreneurial spirit just like hers get off the ground with the Real Relief for Visionary

Women program.

Corcoran is known for her words of wisdom both on Shark Tank and on Twitter, so launching her 888-Barbara podcast, where she gives one-on-one advice for her callers, has been “a dream come true,” she gushed to PopCulture.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life advice is really my sweet spot,” she said. “I’ve lived a lot of life, and I’ve found I can really pinpoint what’s bothering people on the podcast. … People are often off on what’s bothering them, like 50 degrees off. …I can see so clearly the endgame.”

Tapping into the intuition that comes from her experience as a mother, friend, wife, businesswoman and “poor student,” Corcoran quipped, “I must have been around so long and lived so long that I can address everything.”

“I feel more powerful [on the podcast] than I do on Shark Tank,” she admitted, adding that the problem she sees most frequently at the root of her callers is a focus on what is wrong with them instead of what’s right.

“Then they seem to see that reflected in the universe and think that is the universe,” she explained, telling PopCulture.com that’s how she finds people end up in a life path that doesn’t fit their true selves. It’s this kind of authenticity and passion she found in Deepti Sharma, the grand winner of the Real Relief for Visionary Women program from SYSTANE.

Sharma, who founded FoodtoEat, a catering concierge service that “identifies, qualifies and connects small, ethnic, food vendors to NYC businesses for unique meal experiences,” walks away not only with $5,000 to invest in her business, but with one-on-one time from Corcoran to discuss the business’ future.

Not only is FoodtoEat a “rock solid concept,” in the Shark’s opinion, it rings true to Sharma herself.

“That’s why she’s going to do well — she’s building a business on her very essence,” Corcoran told PopCulture. “How can you miss the mark when you’re the mark?”

Below is the full list of winners, who also win $5,000 for their business:

Brittany A. Rhodes, Detroit, Michigan – Black Girl MATHgic™ (BGM) is the first and only monthly subscription box dedicated to increasing math confidence and decreasing math anxiety in girls on a third to eighth grade math level.

Charlie Grosso, New York, New York – Hello Future is a global non-profit that teaches adolescent refugees the business and creativity skills needed to become entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Julie Schechter, New York, New York – Small Packages is an eCommerce gift company that makes it easy for busy women to send pre-curated care packages for any occasion (from new babies to break-ups) in less than 5 minutes.

Lauren Beasley, Nashville, Tennessee – MOVE Inclusive is a dance studio for individuals of all ages with special needs that uses the power of movement and music to transform their students’ lives.

Marika Frumes, New York, New York– HER USA brings together inspiring, influential women in settings where networking is facilitated and women are taught the power of asking for help. HER events uphold the pillars of education and connection to help members reach their personal and professional goals. Currently in NYC, LA, Miami and San Francisco.

Sarah Bolinder, Tallahassee, Florida – Chop Barbershop is a unique barbershop franchise that celebrates all humanity – welcoming all people, regardless of gender, race, sexual preference, age, disability, marital status and socioeconomic status to enjoy a vintage barbershop experience.

Stacy Anderson, Los Angeles, California – KENT Woman manufacturers organic healthy underwear and sleepwear available ad hoc or on a subscription model.

Photo credit: Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images