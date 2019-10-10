Bam Margera Posts ‘Live or Die’ Photo on Instagram

Bam Margera has been making a very “concerted, sincere” effort to stay sober following his very public meltdowns earlier this summer. In a recent Instagram post, a painting on the wall of his home made it very clear just what is at stake in his sobriety struggles. The Jackass star posed in front of a handful of suitcases and the wall art, which shows a skull wearing a military helmet with the words “live or die” written on it. The skull appears to be surrounded by beer and liquor bottles. Margera captioned the photo, “I came here with nothing, along the way I gathered this much s—.”

“But how are you doing mentally?? Have you found any clarity through this process?? It’s cool to have material possessions, but peace of mind is priceless,” one fan asked in the comments. “Sober been looking good for you bam,” another wrote. “Just wanna say I think it’s amazing how far you’ve come!!!” a third noted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Margera revealed last month that were it not for his son he would be dead. He appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil to talk about his substance abuse and his attempts to get sober.

“He is the raddest kid ever. He’s so interested in skateboarding. I have all these toys everywhere and he just goes right to the skateboard. He’s like my best friend and I’ve known him for not even two years,” Margera said while fighting tears. “He’s perfect.”

“Well, that’s the thing. I had such a mental breakdown that I really thought like I … could just go to the lake and be free. I was like the pain was gone and I had to beg for pain back. I was like, ‘Please just give me back my pain so I could stay because I want to be with him,’” he continued. “I knew that it was like my judgment day. Whatever breaking point there is to a person, I’ve reached it.”

Also helping him along the way has been tattoo artist Kat Von D. She has been sober for 11 years and recently posted an Instagram video of her and Margera drawing together.

“I’m so proud to see Bam sincerely trying to make such meaningful changes — as hard as it is being away from family and home,” she wrote in the caption. “No one ever sees the struggle, or the ugly painful moments that take place behind the scenes unless you’re in it yourself. And this ‘Instagram’ version of ‘life’ that the public sees doesn’t hold a candle to reality.”

Hopefully both can continue to live healthy, sober lives going forward.