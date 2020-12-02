'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring

✖

Did Tayshia Adams find love on her season of The Bachelorette? The ABC leading lady has Bachelor Nation wondering if she got engaged during her ongoing season after flashing a sparkler on her left ring finger in two posts to her Instagram Story. Adams could be seen wearing the ring in a brief moment while showing off how she makes her iced coffee, then again in a photo while recording her podcast, Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, while sipping her drink.

While the end of Adams' season remains unknown, she commented in Tuesday's episode alone that indicated she was open to an engagement but not determined to accept a proposal if it wasn't right. Speaking to JoJo Fletcher as the former Bachelorette stepped in for Chris Harrison as host while he dropped off his son at college, Adams admitted she was "falling for multiple people," but didn't want to rush to get married. "I'm not going to get engaged to someone just because it feels right at the moment," she said. However, after her date with Zac Clark, who opened up about his struggles with substance abuse over the years, Adams admitted the idea of marrying her suitor "didn't scare" her "at all."

(Photo: Tayshia Adams)

The reality personality also opened up about engagement on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast recently, admitting to former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that she didn't think she would get engaged on her season. "I told them, 'I don’t think I’m gonna get engaged at the end of this, I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,' and they [understood] and said, 'We’re not gonna pressure you to do anything," Adams admitted. "You do what your heart wants, so I didn’t ever really feel that pressure of, 'Oh my God, I need to find a husband right now.' So I just kind of lived my journey how I wanted to."

(Photo: Tayshia Adams)

That didn't mean she wasn't open to finding love. "I feel like the guys really showed who they were and what they had to offer, and I did the same. When you know you know, I think," Adams continued. "Either you have an attraction to someone, or you don’t, and I feel like that’s what I kept leaning into. I don’t really think I had too short of a time. That was a fear that I had."