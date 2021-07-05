✖

Clare Crawley is having her breast implants removed after learning they may be the root of her ongoing health issues. The former Bachelorette opened up about her surgery journey on Instagram Saturday in a video, saying she was sharing these things in hopes that it might help "others going through something similar feel not so alone." The former ABC leading lady, 40, noted that while it can be difficult being one's own "health advocate" in what feels like "an uphill battle," she was incredibly thankful for everyone supporting her throughout it all.

While Crawley has not previously spoken about her medical issues, she revealed she's been looking for answers for "years" as to what is going on. "My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she explained. "It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big pocket of fluid."

Undergoing a mammogram to investigate the fluid, doctors found "fluid sacks" sitting behind her implants. The reality personality also was found to have elevated white blood cell count over the past five years and suffers from swollen glands, which doctors think is related to her implants. "My body is fighting [the implants]," she explained. "My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense."

Working through having her implants removed on an emotional level has been difficult, but the hairstylist said while she has "loved" the results of her breast augmentation, she's more concerned about her overall health and wellbeing. Those closest to her have been incredibly supportive as well. "I was talking to Dale [Moss] the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take. To me this is the ultimate love story. Is Loving body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters," she continued.

Moss weighed in with his own reply, commenting, "So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way.”