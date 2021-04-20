'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Reveals 'Crazy' Reason for Abrupt Move

✖

Clare Crawley is moving after a "year-long stalker situation" left her feeling unsafe in her Sacramento, California home. The former Bachelorette revealed on her Instagram Story last week that she was packing up to move after being asked about a potential change of location by a follower. Calling it "kind of a crazy story," the ABC lead explained, "So I actually don’t know how much I can or should say about this cause it’s still in legal stuff, but essentially it was like a year-long stalker situation and last month my house got broken into and so, yes, I am in the process of moving."

The hairstylist has not shared if she will be staying in Sacramento, near her mother who is battling Alzheimer’s Disease, but said she is "currently not doing hair in Sacramento." Crawley got engaged to contestant Dale Moss after just a few episodes of her season, prompting production to bring in Tayshia Adams to finish out the Bachelorette season, and the Crawley faced widespread backlash and even death threats as the show aired.

On Jan. 29, she shared that people would be "absolutely disgusted" at the things people were saying in her DMs. "The one that always sticks in my head, that just gets to me is like the people that were saying, ... 'Thank God my mom has dementia because she doesn’t deserve to remember what kind of daughter I am,' and stuff like that," Crawley shared. "So, just telling you to die, police showing up every few days saying they had welfare checks on me because people are threatening to kill me. Like the worst of the worst."

Crawley and Moss did split after five months together in January but have since begun to reconcile, the male model confirmed on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn last week. "I'll say this, Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that," he shared. Moss shot down speculation that cheating was the cause for their initial breakup, saying that was "never even a topic of conversation" during their lowest point.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time we've been around each other. We are definitely taking time and spending time together," he shared of their decision to begin spending time together again. "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another. We're keeping things private and that's working for us. In time we'll speak about that together."