'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Says She's 'Going Through Things' After Thanksgiving With Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is giving an unfiltered look at the ups and downs of her life after celebrating her first Thanksgiving with fiancé Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette shared her feelings about being in the spotlight on Instagram Saturday, sharing a selfie while wearing a cropped hoodie and leggings at home. "Hi. It’s me, Clare," she began her message. "Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you."

She continued, "And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days."

The hair stylist added that being on reality television doesn't "exempt" her from having emotions, adding that while she always does her best "to rise above the negativity and find the positive," she is "not superhuman." The Bachelor alum concluded, "So, when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Crawley's followers cheered on her vulnerable side, with one writing, "&& this is why so many girls and women (including myself) look up to you!" Another advised her, "Do not let the words of people who do not know you ever do more than roll off your back!" as a third begged, "Everyone please be kind. It’s like the only thing we have left anymore."

Crawley's Bachelorette season was like no other, as she immediately fell in love with Moss, leaving just two weeks into her season after he popped the question. Left without a Season 16 star, ABC brought in Tayshia Adams, who is currently looking for love in the back end of what was originally Crawley's season. After leaving the show behind, the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE she didn't regret anything about her journey.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she said. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him." And while there was initial speculation that Moss had communicated with Crawley ahead of filming, both have denied allegations repeatedly. "It was one of those cliché things," added to the magazine. "When you know, you know. Period." Last week, the happy couple celebrated Thanksgiving together for the first time, paying a visit to Moss' family home in La Jolla, California, which they documented on social media.