‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Slams Hannah Brown’s Relationship With Luke P.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has a few words for Hannah Brown regarding her relationship with Luke Parker, known as Luke P.

Lindsay appeared on Strahan and Sara where she discussed the details of the most recent episode. The 34-year-old posted a photo to Instagram asking her followers to their their thoughts and opinions on the episode, which led some fans to share their dislike towards the Alabama native.

“There are so many good guys,” one fan posted. “I really think she would be unhappy with Luke P. I feel that he would be abusive in a relationship. He is the only one that she argues with. It makes me wonder if she just doesn’t feed off of it in a weird way.”

They continued with, “It’s not love its Lust with him. And …. how can she make out with every guy back to back and let them continue to pour out their (sic) hearts. More conversation and less ‘love acting’ please and thank you.”

Lindsay then replied to the users comment.

“She would be miserable,” she said. “Have you seen Bird Box? She would be like the people [that] looked [at] the monsters in the face but survived.”

The former front-runner has never been one to bite her tongue, and she certainly didn’t when explaining her disappointment in the network’s casting decision to have Brown as the leading lady this time around.

“It’s nothing personal,” she told Us Weekly. “I separate the two: friends and [The Bachelorette]. I think Hannah B. is very, very nice. If I was 23 in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”

Parker took to Instagram to vent his opinions on how challenging it’s been to watch himself air this season.

“I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far,” he wrote. “Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not, my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man.”

Brown recently opened up about her thoughts regarding her “I’ve had sex and Jesus still loves me” comment in an interview, and is making it clear to fans that she will not be swayed on opinions.

After Parker confronted her about if she’s had sex with any of the other men, he admitted that he would want to be sent home if that were the case — which may be what happens on the next episode.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.